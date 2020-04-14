Q&A: Redtail Technology

If there is one lesson financial advisors are learning from times of uncertainty, it’s to be adaptable, especially in regard…

If there is one lesson financial advisors are learning from times of uncertainty, it’s to be adaptable, especially in regard to working from home.

Financial planning was not built as a remote industry. Given the sensitive nature of the information they handle, advisors are frequently discouraged from working from home. Besides, the objective is to get clients into the office for face-to-face meetings because in-person relationships are the stickiest.

This creates a few hurdles for advisors in a work-from-home world. How to access all the client documents you need from home and how to stay in touch with clients without being able to bring them into the office?

Redtail Technology’s digital platforms are designed to address this. From its web-based client relationship management, or CRM, system to its latest texting solution for financial advisors, Redtail’s goal is to give advisors “24/7 access” to their clients and their clients’ data.

Read interview excerpts from our conversation with Redtail’s CEO, Brian McLaughlin, on how his company is helping financial advisors streamline remote work.

You and co-founder Andy Hernandez conceived of Redtail to create a web-based CRM that provided advisors with round-the-clock access to their clients. Since then, you’ve expanded to include imaging, email and communication services for advisors. How are these newer systems helping advisors in a remote work environment?

In addition to creating a web-based CRM, we also saw a need for advisors to have access to document management solutions, so they could easily access their client files while on the road. The development of our Redtail Imaging solution was, in that regard, simply an extension of our efforts to allow advisors to truly work where they wanted. By going paperless with Redtail Imaging, advisors can access their clients’ documents.

The thinking behind our development of an email hosting and archiving solution was similar. If advisors need to be able to track everything about their clients in one place to work efficiently and deliver an amazing client experience, easy access to historical emails has to be a part of that, particularly with the primacy of email as a means of everyday communications over the past several decades. By allowing advisors to access client emails from within their contact record in Redtail, we further solidified advisors’ ability to access this holistic view of their clients via one core solution (with Redtail CRM), with these other products (e.g., imaging and email) feeding their parts of the client picture into it.

Speak, our latest solution, offers a compliant texting option for advisors and also ties text conversations with clients to their contact record in Redtail CRM. Our 2019 AdvisorComms Survey found that 87% of advisors think their clients would like to communicate with them via text.

What does Redtail do differently from its competitors?

Part of our mission is to build raving fans, and, toward that end, we offer unlimited free support for our products via both phone and email, as well as an extensive library of text and video documentation for those users who prefer to seek assistance via that route.

We also offer our very popular series of training events called Redtail University across the country. At these events, Redtail users can join our “Training Team” for a day or two of fun, high-energy and informative learning sessions, where we share our passion for the product directly with the daily users of Redtail. We’ve been doing these for nearly 10 years, and each of the 10 or so events per year inevitably sells out and draws a packed house.

Another differentiator is our pricing model. Our solutions are subscription-based, and Redtail CRM is priced per database rather than per user, which is the case with most other vendors in this space. Redtail CRM allows up to 15 users per database, all for the same monthly subscription rate.

How do Redtail’s products integrate with the advisor’s legacy systems? What installation, technical support and customer service do you provide?

We recognize that the data conversion process and the move from a legacy system can be one of the most intimidating aspects of making a change for an advisor. The history and information maintained in these legacy systems represent years of work and relationships.

Redtail’s “Welcome Team” is a dedicated group that works with all of our customers to make the transition to Redtail as smooth as possible. Redtail offers conversions for no cost and will work individually with each office as they get started with Redtail.

No installations are needed, and our team is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time to assist with any questions that arise. Furthermore, we offer webinars and individual training for those looking for additional best practices.

In regard to pricing, all of your services are subscription-based. Is there only one subscription level for each service? Is there any sort of package pricing if firms subscribe to more than one of your services?

We offer one subscription level for each service, so there is no bundling discount. That said, advisors should always check with their broker-dealer to see if discounts are offered for our suite of solutions, as we do have discounts in place for many broker-dealers, custodians and industry associations, such as the Financial Planning Association.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

The Security and Exchange Commission’s Regulation Best Interest: Compliance concerns and documentation to address those are not new for advisors by any stretch. It’s the evolution of suitability conversations that have been going on forever. And it’s something that we had already begun taking a more extended look at several years ago with the Department of Labor ruling. But while a CRM won’t be the primary tool for advisors in ensuring they are compliant at the level Reg BI requires, our aim, as always, is to make advisors’ lives easier. One of our top priorities right now is making sure the process management tools we offer help advisors stay on track in the face of their current compliance concerns.

Editor’s note: Redtail Technology suffered a temporary data breach in March 2019.

