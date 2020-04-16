Purple Line needs another $187.7 million and more time, contractor says

Metro’s Purple Light light rail line between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties needs another $187.7 million and another five months…

Metro’s Purple Light light rail line between Montgomery and Prince George’s counties needs another $187.7 million and another five months of time in order to be complete, the general contractor on the project said earlier in April.

The contractor, a group of companies called Purple Line Transit Partners, notified the Maryland Transit Administration of the changes in an April 7 letter, according to a Washington Post report. The additional funding is for a more shored-up barrier between the light rail line and CSX freight rail tracks for one span of the new transit line, the Post reported.

he additional funding would delay the project for a total of 17 months, and bring the cost overrun total to $526 million, according to the report.

The 16.2-mile Purple Line, which would link New Carrollton with Bethesda, was supposed to begin opening its eastern segment in 2022. Metro’s new line has been fraught with delays from the get-go, starting with years of legal challenges.

