Protecting Your Female Client’s Assets During Divorce

Women more often than men tend to get the short end of the financial settlement stick in divorce. Women usually…

Women more often than men tend to get the short end of the financial settlement stick in divorce.

Women usually earn less than men and thus see their household income fall by more than men after divorce. One study by the Government Accountability Office found that divorcees’ household income fell by almost twice that of divorced men.

Couple that with the fact that women tend to become primary caregivers for any children post-divorce. While this is a role most mothers would likely be glad to assume, being a primary caregiver could inhibit a woman’s earning power and adds to her household costs.

Women may not see these future financial challenges when they’re in the midst of a divorce. They’re more likely to just want to get the whole process over with rather than delve into the long-term financial consequences their divorce may bring. As such, it often falls to you, as her financial advisor, to help her get a settlement that can provide for her lifestyle today and decades in the future.

The best way for a financial advisor to protect female clients’ interests and their assets in a divorce is to empower her to make better financial decisions for herself. Educate her on her financial reality, both today’s and tomorrow’s, then help her see the financial trade-offs of various settlement outcomes so she can keep a long-term perspective.

[10 Financial Advisor Marketing Tips.]

Education

One reason women sometimes agree to an unfair settlement is a lack of financial education. In some marriages, wives may not have been involved in the family’s finances. It’s hard to make sound financial decisions if you don’t understand how those decisions will impact your future.

Dawn Doebler, senior wealth advisor and principal at The Colony Group, suggests starting your client’s financial education with one simple task: creating her balance sheet. This can be as simple as having her write “a list of all (her) assets and liabilities or a more sophisticated project that uses electronic resources to link all accounts to analyze (her) asset allocation and other metrics for insight into finances.”

Use her current financial literacy as a gauge. For instance, if she has never handled the family finances, you might start by helping her see the power of appreciation, says Julie Genjac, managing director of strategic markets for Hartford Funds. If, on the other hand, she’s had a lot of investing experience, you may want to start by digging into more complicated trusts and other estate planning concepts instead.

“This education can help your female clients build a foundation of understanding what the next chapter in their lives might entail financially,” Genjac says.

Financial Trade-Offs

“Unfortunately, too many divorcees expect to live a similar lifestyle in divorce,” Doebler says. “In doing so, they may be ignoring the financial implications or trade-offs required to afford their lifestyle expenses.”

Keeping the house instead of the investments, for example, can have severe financial implications that your client may not realize. In the past decade, home prices have appreciated by 50%, according to the Case-Shiller Composite Home Price Index. So she might be missing out on all the gains that the stock market ushered over the last 10 years.

If your client were to have given up $300,000 worth of investments in favor of keeping the family home valued at that price, she’d have a house worth about $450,000 while her husband could feasibly have a portfolio worth considerably more.

“It’s painful for the woman to lose the family home when she doesn’t have the financial strength to maintain it,” says Paula Mogan, senior vice president of Wealth Management at UBS in Massachusetts. “To help women take back control of their finances, a good advisor will help the client be realistic about the home and determine whether investment assets that provide income might be a better solution.”

Doebler finds that in working with divorcees, “difficult decisions become easier when someone is clear about the trade-offs between current consumption and the impacts that may have on their long-term financial health.”

She helps her clients make lifestyle decisions by having them ask themselves the question, “If I make this choice, what might I be giving up in my other financial goals?”

[See: 11 Ways Top Financial Advisors Engage Their Clients.]

Take a Long-term View

When splitting assets in a divorce, some clients may focus too much on the present. Current lifestyles and the current valuations of assets often take precedence. But what looks fair today may not look fair in the future.

Focusing on the present can ignore potential future events that may impact the equality of the settlement, Doebler says. “Things like job loss, disability, changes in the health of your children or the substantial depreciation of an asset can quickly derail what might otherwise be an equitable division.”

For instance, fair child support payments for physically healthy children may not cover the cost of caring for a child who becomes disabled or seriously ill. How will the financial and caretaker responsibilities be divided if such an unfortunate event were to occur?

What if the children’s primary caretaker should become disabled? Or if the alimony-paying spouse should lose his job or even pass away?

Doebler says it may be prudent to share the risk of unforeseen events through insurance. For instance, you might encourage your client to secure alimony with a life insurance policy.

To help your female clients take a longer-term view, Genjac suggests asking the following questions:

— What legacy does she want to create going forward?

— Who are the most important people in her life right now? Does she believe they will continue to be the most important people going forward?

— What items in her life meant the most to her a year ago? Fast forward to today: Would the answer change? What does she think those items will be one year from now?

“Helping her to see how life’s priorities change over time can add a fresh perspective, even during the most emotionally trying times,” Genjac says.

Another potent question to ask is what would happen if your client didn’t receive her most treasured item in the divorce, she says. This will help her understand what the worst-case scenario may be. “Oftentimes, the worst case is not nearly as bad as we envision it in our heads.”

[SUBSCRIBE: Get the weekly U.S. News newsletter for financial advisors. ]

Don’t Make Assumptions

“Your guidance and perspective is important, but try not to make assumptions about how (your clients are) feeling, what they’re thinking or what their thoughts are without asking,” Genjac says.

Clients need time to process information. A common mistake advisors make is misinterpreting a woman’s silence as acceptance.

Giving her “space to process and clarify can be very beneficial in emotional life changes such as divorce,” Genjac says.

More from U.S. News

How to Become a Financial Advisor

Financial Advisor Versus Financial Planner: What’s the Difference?

Female Financial Advisors Start Their Own Firms to Prosper

Protecting Your Female Client’s Assets During Divorce originally appeared on usnews.com