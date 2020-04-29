Product Q&A with BNY Mellon

The financial services industry is built on trust. Your clients share some of the most intimate and sensitive details of…

The financial services industry is built on trust. Your clients share some of the most intimate and sensitive details of their lives with you and they trust you to keep that information safe.

In the paper age, that meant locked vaults and safes where client paperwork could be safeguarded. As financial services become increasingly digital, protecting client data must be done in two realms: physical and virtual.

Of the malware attacks in 2018, more than 25% of the incidents were among banks and financial firms, according to a report by IntSights, a cyberthreat intelligence company. The financial industry was the most-targeted industry tracked in the report. This puts advisors and their firms under significant pressure to keep a client’s personal information secure. The challenge is how to protect your clients without making them jump through too many hoops to get business done.

Pershing, a subsidiary of BNY Mellon, created its Investor Biometric Payment Acknowledgement product, which uses a combination of mobile push notifications and biometrics to create a secure way to authenticate and validate a payment transaction with your clients.

Read interview excerpts from our conversation with Raj Madan, the managing director of technology at BNY Mellon’s Pershing. He discusses this new solution and how it’s helping advisors combat identity theft.

What cybersecurity challenges does the financial services industry face? How does Investor Biometric Payment Acknowledgement address these challenges?

Financial services have traditionally been very reliant on paper and record-keeping, but paper transactions actually can be a contributor to fraudulent activity. Put simply, it’s far easier to intercept a paper document or imitate a signature than to duplicate a thumbprint or a retina scan.

Typically firms require written consent, a letter of authorization, also known as an LOA, from an investor, who must sign the document to authorize a financial professional to complete a transaction on their behalf. Depending on an organization’s requirements, the consent process may require a voice confirmation and signature from the investor to approve a transaction request.

These manual steps do not always reduce the risk of fraud, but they do cause significant processing delays, increase error rates and are costly to monitor.

With Biometric Acknowledgement, there is no need for a signed LOA. Financial professionals have the end investor’s acknowledgment and will record the same on the requests audit trail.

The investor is required to authenticate with touch ID, face ID or other biometrics in order to secure their data.

How does it work from an investor’s point of view?

Once a transaction request is received, a message with no financial details simply alerts the investor to a transaction in process. The digital technology provides the investor with the capability to click on the message to open the mobile application and request to enter biometrics for review of the payment. Once biometrics is approved, transaction details are displayed and the investor is permitted to acknowledge the payment.

What is required from financial advisors and their firms to utilize the solution?

All that’s needed is for the financial professional’s firm to allow biometric recognition. Essentially, the firm turns on the entitlement and the investor manages biometric setup on their phone by reviewing and accepting terms and conditions and subscribing to alerts to receive requests for biometric acknowledgments directly on their device.

This is a process that has to take place between the firm and the investor and is a fairly standard procedure for using biometrics in all circumstances on mobile devices.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

As investors increasingly look to their everyday digital experiences as their last best experience and demand the same from their financial professionals, there’s pressure on financial professionals to define their engagement model and build a client experience that supports that model.

Another related trend is the pace of change in technology. Increasingly, financial professionals are challenged by keeping up with changes in technology and determining what technologies are the most effective in driving their business goals.

