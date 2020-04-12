Poll: Americans See Infectious Disease as Much of a Threat as Terrorism, Cyberattacks

As concern grows during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the spread of infectious diseases is one of just a few global…

As concern grows during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the spread of infectious diseases is one of just a few global threats that aren’t politically divisive for Americans, according to the Pew Research Center.

The latest report from Pew, released on Monday, found that Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say that international cooperation on the spread of diseases is important, but “partisan differences are not as stark as on climate change.” Conversely, 91% of Democratic survey respondents viewed global cooperation on climate change as important, compared to just 38% of Republicans. There is only a 5% difference along party lines in terms of whether respondents viewed the spread of infectious disease as a major threat to the United States.

“Democrats and Republicans are equally concerned about the threat of disease, and this was largely true in 2014 and 2016 as well,” the authors wrote.

Other threats such as global poverty and the condition of the global economy are divisive like climate change, while Democrats and Republicans are closer in agreement on the importance of cooperation against terrorism and the spread of nuclear weapons.

But even climate change is now being seen as more of a global threat on both sides of the political aisle, Pew found.

“Views of climate change have been consistently partisan over the past decade,” the report reads, but 31% of Republicans now view climate change as a major threat, compared to 26% in 2019.

Overall, the highest percentage of survey respondents — 79% — saw the spread of infectious diseases as a major global threat. Terrorism (73%), the spread of nuclear weapons (73%) and cyberattacks from other countries (72%) were the next most popular choices.

Unsurprisingly, most of those surveyed — 98% — said that the spread of infectious diseases is at least a minor threat to the country, topping the list of global threats. Seventy-nine percent said that outbreaks are a major threat, which is 27 percentage points higher than the level of disease concern amid West Africa’s Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Concerns about infectious diseases also grew sharply throughout March. Seventy-three percent of respondents to the survey when it was conducted March 3-12 said that outbreaks are a major threat. But that number rose to 84% when the survey was conducted again March 13-29.

The full Pew survey was conducted March 3-29 and gathered information from 1,000 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of 3.7%.

More from U.S. News

Which Countries to Avoid During Spread of Coronavirus

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Donald Trump Re-Election Deemed a Major Global Risk for 2020

Poll: Americans See Infectious Disease as Much of a Threat as Terrorism, Cyberattacks originally appeared on usnews.com