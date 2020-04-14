Police Across India Get Creative to Educate About the Coronavirus Pandemic

NEW DELHI — As people in India stay home to keep the novel coronavirus in check, the country’s police are…

NEW DELHI — As people in India stay home to keep the novel coronavirus in check, the country’s police are coming out with novel ways to educate and enforce the national lockdown.

Those include posting a rap song, walking around town with a mythical god of death, or strutting on a white horse painted with “virus” art. Social media accounts of police stations across the country have come alive lately with corona-related animations, songs, dances and pictures of police handing food to the poor.

“Social media has … helped give the police a softer, more human voice and face, unlike the stern enforcers of law and order that they were seen as earlier,” says Ashok Lalla, a digital marketing consultant based in Bengaluru.

India has been on a nationwide lockdown since March 25, an action that has been extended until May 3. As of April 14 the country has reported more than 11,400 infected patients of which 393 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Some critics worry that the numbers are low because India isn’t testing enough. Several states have said the lockdown should be extended.

Meanwhile, making 1.3 billion people stay at home for three weeks has been a logistical nightmare. When the lockdown was announced on short notice, millions of domestic migrant workers rushed to go back to their home villages. For some, that meant walking hundreds of miles because all public transport was shut.

Police have been busy trying to enforce the lockdown. Local and social media channels have shown pictures and videos of police beating up people who were out on the streets during the lockdown, or making them do sit-ups and frog-jumps. Dozens of people have been arrested.

Police officers say they use force only when necessary. Instead, they say they’re using other approaches to get their point across.

In Bilaspur, a city in the state of Chhattisgarh, police got a local artist to make a rap song and created a video interspersed with photos of local police officials. “Lockdown! Lockdown! It’s a serious matter. For all of us better,” go the lyrics, in a mix of English and Hindi.

The video has so far received 70,000 views on Bilaspur Police’s Facebook page. In March, Bilaspur police opened an Instagram account to reach the youth, and a Twitter account for reaching a more “official” audience like politicians and journalists, says Prashant Agrawal, superintendent of police. These social media accounts are being managed by Agrawal and other policemen in between their day jobs, he says.

“Now everybody is getting connected to the police,” Agrawal says.

Even smaller police outfits have been innovative.

In the village of Peapully, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, junior police officer Maruthi Shankar says many people don’t have smartphones or television, so they weren’t familiar with the virus. To create awareness, he says he got hold of a white horse from someone near his village, painted red virus-shaped spots on it, and rode on it into the village to talk about coronavirus using a microphone.

“This virus can run at the speed of a horse,” Shankar says he told people. He says the animal has been nicknamed “corona-horse.”

In Isnapur village, in the southern state of Telangana, a recent picture showed two police officers on the street accompanied by men dressed in fancy costumes to depict Hindu mythological characters, including Yama, the god of death. “If the public violates police instructions they will catch (sic) by the Yamadharma Raju,” says a police tweet accompanying the picture.

Beside on-ground antics, police are using social media actively to disseminate information and engage with the public. In metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, where police have been active on social media for years, the posts are more sophisticated. Bengaluru City Police, which has 1.3 million Twitter followers, posted a 10-second animation of Spider-Man coming upside-down from the ceiling with the dialogue balloon: “Just hanging out with myself during self-isolation.”

Some police have sought outside help to raise awareness about the virus. Police in the northern state of Punjab have been working with a digital marketing firm to populate its social media accounts. Its Twitter account has lately been brimming with content such as animations that show how people can keep busy at home, and videos of police officers in uniform dancing to a song about using sanitizers and wearing masks.

A video made by the police in Kerala, where six uniformed cops are dancing and teaching how to wash hands, went viral last month.

In some cities such as Kolkata and Pune, police have been seen singing popular songs on microphones in local neighborhoods. The singing was meant to “enliven another stressful day of fellow citizens,” Kolkata Police said on its Twitter handle.

Since the lockdown, both large- and small-town police have posted pictures showing policemen giving food and supplies to the poor, often while posing for the camera.

Police in Haryana and elsewhere have also been sharing pictures and videos about how officers are out doing their duties, putting themselves at risk, staying away from their families for days and to keep the public safe.

The danger comes from more than just the virus. On April 12, a police officer’s hand was chopped off and six others injured by men in Punjab whom they had asked to show permits for being at a vegetable market. Punjab police took to Twitter to inform people that the police officer’s hand had been reattached, which drew hundreds of comments and expressions of support from the public.

One such message by Twitter user Udit Khar said: “Great job and salute.”

