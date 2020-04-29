Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Definition and Examples

The necessity of personal protective equipment Before COVID-19 made its devastating appearance, personal protective equipment probably wasn’t high on everyone’s…

Before COVID-19 made its devastating appearance, personal protective equipment probably wasn’t high on everyone’s radar. Now, PPE — items that protect wearers from injury or the spread of illness — is in the spotlight and in high demand. The public is scrambling to find mandated masks and health care workers are struggling to provide safe care in the face of PPE shortages.

PPE prevents disease transmission by creating a barrier between the user and infectious organisms. Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, emergency first responders and others rely on PPE daily to reduce their occupational exposure to germs like the coronavirus.

Masks, gowns, gloves, goggles and face shields are all types of personal protective equipment that health care providers rely on. Read on to learn more about the different types of protective gear used and how they work.

Masks

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets that the infected person emits by coughing, sneezing or talking, and which a person at a close distance breathes in. That makes masks the No. 1 PPE priority. These range from disposable paper face masks to complex head coverings with mechanical parts used in higher-risk situations. Health care workers may use these types of masks:

— Surgical mask.

— N95 respirator.

— Powered air-purifying respirator.

— Elastomeric respirator.

Each mask offers a different level of protection.

Surgical masks

A surgical mask is a thin, soft, loose-fitting face covering held in place with loops that go over the ears. Surgical masks, which are typically made of nonwoven, paper-like material, primarily help prevent the wearer from spreading infection to others.

Surgical masks leave gaps at the sides of the face and therefore don’t offer the wearer full protection from tiny virus particles. However, they do reduce exposure to other people’s respiratory secretions and saliva. Surgical masks are intended to be disposable.

N95 respirator

An N95 respirator provides substantial protection against inhaling minuscule virus particles. N95 respirators are made from cloth-like filter material. Convex in shape and firmer than surgical masks, these respirators are fitted to provide a tight seal on the face.

Respirator brands and models are regulated by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Food and Drug Administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continually updates its guidance on how to optimize their use in times of PPE shortages.

“N95s are the masks that are still in critically low quantities and were pretty much unavailable when COVID-19 was first identified,” says Phenelle Segal, a national infection-prevention consultant and president of Infection Control Consulting Services, which is based in Florida. Proper use of respirators includes fitting wearers in advance, which is now more difficult.

“Each individual employee has to be screened and answer a questionnaire,” Segal says. Then there’s a process for fit-testing the respirators to make sure that they’re completely sealed around the employee’s mouth and nose. “So, that’s been a challenge, as well, because the fit-testing kits are also in short supply,” she says.

Substitute respirators

With severe N95 respirator shortages during the COVID-19 surge, some similar masks made in other countries are now temporarily deemed acceptable for use in U.S. health care facilities, under emergency use authorization.

Since they’ve never been available in the past, the Food and Drug Administration has not been able to approve them, and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health has not been able to evaluate them to see how they are fitting, Segal says.

Specific models of respirator masks that meet Chinese standards for masks (called KN95 masks) appear most frequently on the list of FDA-authorized respirators from other countries, most recently updated on April 24.

Infection preventionists do not consider KN95s as the equivalent of FDA-approved N95 masks, Segal notes. Instead, she says, her group is suggesting that health care facilities treat KN95s as similar to surgical masks in terms of how they should be used and the level of protection they may offer.

Powered air-purifying respirator

With a head-covering hood or helmet, a thick air tube, battery-operated blower and filter cartridge, the powered air-purifying respirator provides increased protection. The PAPR uses a battery-operated blower to move contaminated air though a filter cartridge that removes toxic virus particles, then supplies purified air to the face piece.

“If people are in an ICU situation with very sick patients, where they’re doing procedures that are aerosolizing, they may want to use a PAPR,” says Deborah Roy, an occupational health nurse specialist, certified safety professional and president-elect of the American Society of Safety Professionals. For example, placing a ventilator tube down a patient’s throat, or intubation, can expose medical personnel to aerosol droplets.

With a PAPR, it’s easy for wearers to breathe, Roy notes. Because it goes over the head and may have a hood extending to the shoulders, the PAPR provides more protection. Another advantage is that PAPRs can be cleaned and reused.

Some intensive care units and other hospital departments are more likely to have PAPRs in stock than others. “Big hospitals and trauma centers that have done bioterrorism training and preparation may have those available,” Roy says. “You’re probably not going to see them in a small community hospital.”

Elastomeric respirator

Made of a synthetic or rubber material, elastomeric half-facepiece respirators offer protection similar to N95 respirators. Also simply called elastomeric half-masks, they can be repeatedly cleaned, disinfected and reused to provide care to patients with COVID-19.

Elastomeric half-masks are fitted with color-coated cartridges specific to the type of protection they offer, Roy explains, like a high-efficiency particulate air filter. With the coronavirus, she says, HEPA filters would be able to capture and filter out the small respiratory droplets.

Face shield

Made of clear plastic, a face shield provides a barrier between the wearer’s eyes and face from liquid splashes, bodily fluids and potentially airborne infectious droplets. The shield fits on the crown of the head and covers the front and sides of the face.

“You can layer levels of protection to get a higher level,” Roy says. “That allows the health care worker to actually have on an appropriate respirator plus a face shield that protects their eyes.”

Properly putting on and removing any type of PPE is important for preventing contamination. “Each item goes on in a certain order — that’s what health care workers are trained to do,” Roy says. “With each item you have on, there is a procedure to take it off.”

Goggles

“Appropriately fitted, indirectly vented goggles with a manufacturer’s anti-fog coating provide the most reliable eye protection from splashes, sprays and respiratory droplets,” according to the CDC.

Wearing regular eyeglasses does not provide enough protection for health care workers taking care of patients who may have a respiratory infection. “If somebody coughs and they’re within your breathing zone, those droplets could potentially enter your eyeglass area,” Roy says. “If you then indeed touch those droplets and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, that’s how you would potentially get exposed to that patient’s droplets.”

Goggles do not provide spray or splash protection to other parts of the face. To be effective, goggles must fit snugly from the corners of the eye across the brow, the CDC notes.

Health care workers are able to wear their regular eyeglasses beneath a pair of goggles, but a face shield would work better.

Gown or coveralls

Gowns and coveralls prevent the coronavirus and other germs from reaching clothing like hospital scrubs. “The key is: If you get droplets on your clothing and touch them, will you then touch your mucous membranes — the eyes, nose and mouth?” Roy says.

Health care workers use long-sleeved gowns when taking care of patients with suspected or confirmed infectious diseases. Gowns, which tie on the side or in the back, cover most of the body from the bottom of the neck to below the knees. Once used, cloth gowns are placed in designated bins for facility laundry. Paper gowns are disposable.

Coveralls are an option for emergency medical services personnel as they transport patients to and from hospitals and other health care facilities. Coveralls, which attach in the front, cover the entire body, with some designed to include the head and feet.

Gloves

Medical gloves include examination gloves, surgical gloves and chemotherapy gloves. The coronavirus is not believed to infect people through the skin. Instead, gloves offer protection from COVID-19 as a barrier between the wearer’s hands and infected droplets that could be potentially transferred to mucous membranes.

While using gloves, the wearer must avoid touching his or her own face. Once done, he or she removes the gloves and immediately discards them in an appropriate container like a trash bin lined with a plastic bag. Hand-washing or hand sanitizing after wearing gloves is essential, because the outer glove surface may have been exposed to contaminants.

“Gloves are always disposed of,” Segal emphasizes. “You never, ever reuse gloves.”

Hand hygiene

Strictly speaking, hand-washing and hand sanitizing don’t count as PPE. But hand hygiene goes hand-in-hand with PPE use to prevent the spread of infection — and it’s highly effective against COVID-19.

“This particular virus has a lipid (fat) layer on it,” Roy explains. “So it’s really easily killed with soap and water, because soap actually breaks down the outer coating.”

To avoid cross-contamination from contact with outward-facing, exposed surfaces of masks, gowns and gloves, hand-washing or disinfection before and after using any PPE item is an indispensable part of the process.

