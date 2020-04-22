Home » Latest News » Panel asks for emergency…

Panel asks for emergency action to aid scallop fishermen

The Associated Press

April 22, 2020, 1:10 AM

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A regulatory panel that oversees East Coast fishing is requesting the federal government take some emergency actions to benefit the scallop fishery. Scallops are one of the most valuable seafood items in the U.S. The New England Fishery Management Council has voted to ask the National Marine Fisheries Service to take a series of steps because of the stress the outbreak of coronavirus has caused the scallop fishery. The recommended changes are technical in nature and concern issues such as how fishing quota can be carried from one year into the next.

