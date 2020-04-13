Options for International Students Denied U.S. College Admission

For prospective international students who received rejection letters from U.S. universities, all is not lost. Instead, it’s time to switch…

For prospective international students who received rejection letters from U.S. universities, all is not lost. Instead, it’s time to switch to Plan B.

“There are over 4,000 colleges and universities in the U.S., which means that they can apply to other schools as well. The important thing is that they look for the right fit,” says Jan Marco Jiras, director of admissions at Caldwell University‘s Office of Undergraduate Admissions in New Jersey.

Here are a few options for prospective international students who were denied admission to consider to reach their goal of completing a U.S. degree:

— Apply to other colleges with rolling admissions.

— Enroll at a community college.

— Take time to grow and reapply.

Apply to Other Colleges With Rolling Admissions

Many U.S. colleges and universities accept applications through June and July and offer rolling admissions, including for international students. Rolling admissions means students can apply at any time after a college begins accepting applications, and schools evaluate those applications as they are received.

“Washington State University uses rolling admission for undergraduates so that we can respond to applications as they are submitted instead of waiting for a specified deadline,” says Asif Chaudhry, vice president of international programs at Washington State University and a former U.S. ambassador.

While WSU accepts applications throughout the year, other schools with rolling admissions have priority deadlines that they suggest students apply by for the fullest consideration.

For example, SUNY–Oswego in New York says for priority consideration, applications for the fall/August semester should be received by the school by mid-May, and for the spring/January semester, they should be received by mid-November. The priority deadlines at Ball State University in Indiana are June 15 for fall admission, Nov. 15 for spring and March 15 for summer.

At Caldwell, Jiras says, “Our application deadline of June 1st gives international students enough time to obtain their I-20 and student visa in time for the start of the fall semester.” Once an international student is accepted into a U.S. university, the school will send a Form I-20, which certifies the student is eligible to apply for an F-1 academic student visa or M-1 vocational student visa.

Nepalese national Kaushal Joshi, who applied to U.S. schools with both regular and rolling admissions, says he thinks students should consider colleges that offer the latter option.

“As an international student, (rolling admissions) gives you the time you need to find the right university, to search for the right program and to polish your application papers,” says Joshi, who is studying biology at SUNY–Oswego.

Experts say students should know that rolling admissions may be limited to certain academic programs at a school and suggest applicants contact both international admissions offices and specific program departments.

“We will work with them to make a decision even if they apply late in the standard admissions process,” says Joshua S. McKeown, associate provost for international education and programs and director of the Office of International Education and Programs at SUNY–Oswego.

Enroll at a Community College

Another option for prospective international students who received rejection letters to consider is applying to and enrolling at a U.S. community college.

“At Green River College, our recommended application deadlines are one month before the quarter start dates. This gives students sufficient time to apply for their visa. The recommended application deadline for summer is May 15 and August 15 for fall quarter,” says Wendy Stewart, vice president of international programs and extended learning at Green River College in Washington.

Jennifer L. Brook, director of international student recruitment and marketing at Foothill and De Anza Colleges in California, says many community colleges offer a simple application and a later application deadline than most four-year universities, with final deadlines that extend into the summer months.

If students cannot begin their studies in the fall, Brook says, the school offers admission for the winter and spring quarters, “so they don’t have to wait an entire academic year to join us.” Students can expect admissions decisions in one to two weeks, she says.

Students who attend a community college can also plan to transfer later to a four-year university. Kelly Poppen, director of international student services at Miami Dade College‘s Wolfson campus in Florida, says the school has transfer agreements with numerous universities in the state.

“If an international student is denied admission to their university of choice, they can spend two years at a community college, taking their general education courses, improving their English language skills and learning how to navigate the U.S. higher education system, and then reapply to that same university with a much higher probability of admission,” Poppen says.

She says MDC graduates, including international students, are regularly accepted to Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Georgetown, Stanford and many other top universities.

Take Time to Grow and Reapply

Prospective international students who were denied admission may also consider taking this time to grow and demonstrate that growth when they reapply to U.S. universities in the future.

McKeown recommends international students work on improving their English proficiency, continue studying and retake standardized tests like the SAT, as well as pursue valuable internships and extracurricular activities.

Chaudry says students may want to seek enrollment in a customized English language or pathway program, such as those offered at WSU, or at a community college to improve their English proficiency or GPA before reapplying to the university of their choice.

WSU’s academic English and pathway programs are designed to help international students through their first year of study, and upon completion of either, a student can begin a degree program on any WSU campus that offers it. “Students who meet WSU’s admission requirements can begin directly in a degree program either as a freshman or transfer,” Chaudry says.

Christopher Munchel, interim vice president for enrollment planning and management at Ball State University, says some students find that they may be “more prepared for study at a U.S. university after completing some university work in their own country and applying as a transfer student.”

Experts say prospective international students should consider all options and do what works best for them. The path Joshi took to a U.S. university worked in his favor, he says.

“There will be a lot of waiting for an international student during different times of the application process, but it all is worth it at the end if one strives and works hard towards it,” Joshi says.

