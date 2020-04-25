New order requires Delaware residents to wear face coverings

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware residents will be required to wear masks or other face coverings in public settings once…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware residents will be required to wear masks or other face coverings in public settings once a new order by Gov. John Carney takes effect on Tuesday morning. The governor on Saturday modified an emergency declaration to include the new requirement, which doesn’t apply to children who are 12 years old or younger. The governor’s office says children who are 2 years old or younger must not wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation. The places where cloth face coverings will be required includes grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and on public transportation.

