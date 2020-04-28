Neurological Care Via Telemedicine

In the past six weeks, my practice as a neurologist in academia has changed drastically. I still see some hospitalized…

In the past six weeks, my practice as a neurologist in academia has changed drastically. I still see some hospitalized patients, including those with COVID-19, but most of my clinical time is spent in providing telemedicine visits. The COVID-19 crisis disrupted lives on a global scale and forced innumerable changes in the delivery of health care, which occurred on a very compressed time scale with significant improvisation and creativity.

Prior to the pandemic, many institutions struggled with the logistical challenges of enacting telemedicine in such a complicated health care climate. But the COVID-19 crisis enabled the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to relax rules over the use of and reimbursement for telemedicine services for Medicare recipients. (This was formerly only covered for patients in rural areas.)

Now that the trial-by-fire dust has settled and the technical barriers have been overcome, most neurologists say they strongly support the federal government continuing to relax the regulatory hurdles to providing telemedicine services to Medicare recipients or to patients in other states.

Personally, the ability to continue to provide care remotely during this pandemic has been a sanguine experience, assuring me that patients who need care can continue to receive it. I specialize in neurological infections and neuroimmunology working with disorders like multiple sclerosis, HIV, Lyme disease and meningitis. Just these past two weeks through using telemedicine, I gave a new diagnosis of MS to several patients, and treated new onset seizures and concussion. To be clear, telemedicine can substitute for office visits, but it isn’t a replacement for emergency care in the case of serious injury, heart attack or stroke. My new patients receive coordinated care and a treatment plan in a safe and convenient manner. I also continue to see my established patients, adjusting their medications, assessing the treatment response and ordering diagnostic tests.

My patients, both existing and new, report a very positive experience and appreciate connecting during the pandemic. They had to learn this new technology, and many find it convenient — and, of course, appropriate for safety concerns in a shelter-in-place era. For patients with neurological disorders that affect mobility — for example, stroke, Parkinson’s disease or neuromuscular disorders — telemedicine represents an opportunity for in-home visits and prevents the necessity of burdensome, sometimes expensive and, in the COVID-19 era, potentially unnecessary travel to a distant clinic. An added advantage of a telemedicine visit is that the neurologist can see the home environment and easily conduct a quick survey of potential safety issues.

While institutions like Johns Hopkins or Partners® Healthcare in Massachusetts have a long history of using telemedicine effectively, most neurologists or other specialists hadn’t adopted this platform for routine care. Given that most health care advancements take five to 10 years to be adopted into widespread practice, remarkably we have scaled up from 10 “teleneurology” visits weekly before COVID-19 to now conducting 95% of visits with this platform.

Johns Hopkins Medicine and most neurologists across the country rapidly learned to master the technical aspects of telemedicine. We neurologists often say our discipline relies more on physical examination than other specialties. While true, we developed new methods and tools to perform and quantify elements of neurological exams during a televisit. Now, we conduct remote cognitive assessments, assess tremor, strength, dexterity, walking ability and even examine the retina using smartphone photographs of the eye.

Even before COVID-19, research suggested — though the evidence was inconsistent — that teleneurology visits could improve access, reduce costs and improve health outcomes, particularly for patients living in areas under-served by neurologists. Data from CMS in 2017 projected significant neurologist shortages in certain states, such as Wyoming, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma. In addition to clinical care, telemedicine holds promise to reduce access barriers to neurological clinical trials. Even before COVID-19, telemedicine was demonstrated to be a feasible strategy for the remote recruitment, enrollment, treatment and evaluation of patients with depression, pediatric migraine, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Given the excitement over the potential for teleneurology to revolutionize access and convenience for our patients, what are the challenges?

One aspect of the teleneurology visit that can be overcome easily is the perception of a lack of intimacy and professionalism. Here, it’s important to train both neurologists and patients in the “rules of the visit,” such as keeping a schedule, explaining what will be covered during the visit and leaving sufficient time for questions and explanation.

Much has been written about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color and underserved populations. This certainly applies to access to telemedicine which is, of course, dependent on access to high-speed internet and computers, smartphones or tablets. In 2019, 10% of U.S. adults reported that they didn’t use the internet. We need to ensure that all of our patients can receive the neurological care that they need, whether it’s in person or via telemedicine. Bridging the digital divide will require significant investment in broadband access both in rural and low-income urban areas.

Another barrier to care exists for neurology patients with vision, hearing or cognitive issues. These technical challenges aren’t adequately addressed on our current platforms, and we need creative solutions now. Dr. Emily Rogalski in the Alzheimer’s Disease Center at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine successfully deployed telemedicine to improve language ability in patients with dementia. Many other groups are now employing similar techniques for their elderly neurological patients.

[Read: How to Find the Best Neurologist.]

Although the telemedicine expansion via CMS is temporary and on an emergency basis, several barriers remain from implementing telemedicine permanently. The HHS Office for Civil Rights provided guidelines to temporarily allow the use of HIPAA non-compliant web and video conferencing platforms, such as FaceTime and Skype. However, more permanent low-cost platforms that maintain patient security and privacy need to be developed. Prior to COVID-19, physicians had be licensed in the state where the patient was located at the time of telemedicine visit. Following the pandemic, enacting either a national licensing practice or removing state-to-state practice barriers will be necessary.

Enabling permanent changes at the federal level will allow neurologists and other practicing specialists to better care for an increasingly aging population efficiently, conveniently and safely, both during the COVID-19 crisis and afterwards.

