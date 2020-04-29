National Universities, Liberal Arts Colleges With the Best ROI

Here are schools that offer the best returns. Students and families are increasingly asking whether college is worth the cost.…

Students and families are increasingly asking whether college is worth the cost. With tuition and fees at some colleges topping $60,000 per year, families seeking to understand the short-term and long-term value of that degree can turn to 2019 research from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce listing the return on investment for thousands of colleges. In the long term, colleges that award bachelor’s degrees offer the highest returns, while in the short term community colleges and certificate programs offer better returns. The following list is presented in ascending order of the 20 four-year schools with the highest 40-year net present value — which is how much CEW researchers determined a sum of money in the future is valued today — and by U.S. News ranking categories. It includes only institutions ranked among the U.S. News Best National Universities, which are committed to research and offer undergraduate majors in addition to master’s and doctoral programs, and Best National Liberal Arts Colleges, which emphasize undergraduate study and award a majority of degrees in liberal arts fields.

Columbia University (National Universities)

In the long term, researchers calculated the return on investment of a degree from Columbia University in New York to be $1,769,000 after 40 years. With tuition and fees costing $61,850 in 2019-2020, per U.S. News data, this private university is the most expensive in the country. In 2018, graduates who borrowed to pay for school left with an average total debt load of $27,908. However, the Georgetown data shows that in the long term, a degree from this university pays off.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 3 (tie)

Yale University (National Universities)

Yale University in Connecticut offers students who earn a bachelor’s degree a return on investment of $1,777,000 after 40 years, according to Georgetown researchers. The university charged more than $55,000 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020, and student loan borrowers who graduated in 2018 left with an average of $14,575 in total debt.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 3 (tie)

Colorado School of Mines (National Universities)

Though it’s not as highly ranked by U.S. News as the other institutions on this list, Colorado School of Mines offers one of the highest returns on investment among the thousands of colleges reviewed by Georgetown researchers. After 40 years, a bachelor’s degree from this public school has a net present value of $1,794,000. The cost of tuition and fees was $19,062 for in-state students and $39,762 for out-of-state students in 2019-2020, and the average total indebtedness among borrowers in the 2018 graduating class was $32,482.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 84 (tie)

California Institute of Technology (National Universities)

A degree from the California Institute of Technology was found to have a net present value of $1,810,000 after 40 years. Tuition and fees at Caltech were $54,600 in 2019-2020, and the average total indebtedness among student loan borrowers in the 2018 graduating class was $16,337. Still, this science and engineering-focused institution pays off in the long term.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 12 (tie)

University of Pennsylvania (National Universities)

A degree from the University of Pennsylvania boasts a net present value of $1,832,000 after 40 years, according to the Georgetown report. Offering a wide variety of majors, this private university charged $57,770 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020, and student loan borrowers in the 2018 graduating class had an average of $22,103 in total debt.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 6 (tie)

Stevens Institute of Technology (National Universities)

While not as highly ranked by U.S. News as some of the other institutions on this list, a degree from the Stevens Institute of Technology was found to be highly valuable in the long term. The net present value of a bachelor’s from this New Jersey institution was $1,833,000 after 40 years. In 2019-2020, tuition and fees cost $54,014, and borrowers in the 2018 graduating class had an average of $40,588 in total debt.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 74 (tie)

Georgetown University (National Universities)

A bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University was found to have a net present value of $1,950,000 after 40 years. The Washington, D.C., institution, which offers options to study a range of majors like business, foreign languages and biological sciences, listed tuition and fees at $56,058 in 2019-2020. Among 2018 graduates who borrowed student loans, the average total debt was $25,726.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 24

Harvard University (National Universities)

Harvard University in Massachusetts ranks highly among the U.S. News Best Colleges and in Georgetown researchers’ assessments of long-term ROI. The net present value of a degree from this university after 40 years was nearly $2 million, at $1,967,000. The cost of tuition and fees in 2019-2020 was $51,925, and student loan borrowers in the 2018 graduating class had an average total debt of $13,372.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 2

Stanford University (National Universities)

The return on investment from a degree at Stanford University in California was found to amount to millions in the long term, with a net present value of $2,068,000 after 40 years. In 2019-2020, tuition and fees cost $53,529 and, though almost half of all full-time undergraduate students receive some kind of need-based financial aid, students in the 2018 graduating class who borrowed to pay for college had an average total indebtedness of $21,348.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 6 (tie)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (National Universities)

Among U.S. News’ ranked National Universities, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had the highest return on investment in the long term, according to Georgetown researchers. The net present value of an MIT degree after 40 years was found to be $2,273,000. The cost of tuition and fees at MIT was $53,790 in 2019-2020. Students in the 2018 graduating class who borrowed student loans to pay for college left with $22,696 in debt, on average.

U.S. News National Universities rank: 3 (tie)

Trinity College (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

A degree from Trinity College in Connecticut was found to have a long-term return on investment of $1,335,000 after 40 years, per Georgetown research. The liberal arts college, which also has a campus in Rome, Italy, charged $59,050 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020. The average total indebtedness of its 2018 graduating class was $30,893, with 44% of the class borrowing money to pay for college.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 46 (tie)

Amherst College (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

A member of the Five College Consortium, Amherst College offers bachelor’s degree-holders a return on investment of $1,343,000 after 40 years. Tuition and fees at the Massachusetts college were $58,640 in 2019-2020, and the average total indebtedness of those in the 2018 graduating class who borrowed to pay for college was $13,710.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 2

Bowdoin College (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

A degree from Bowdoin College has a net present value of $1,350,000 after 40 years, according to the Georgetown report. Located in Brunswick, Maine, Bowdoin is a small suburban college that charged $56,350 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020. Only 27% of its 2018 graduating class borrowed to pay for college, with an average total indebtedness among those borrowers of $25,482.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 6

Virginia Military Institute (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

Many of the schools with the highest long-term returns are private colleges, but a degree from this public institution has a net present value of $1,375,000 after 40 years. The Virginia Military Institute is known for being the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S. In-state tuition and fees were $19,118 in 2019-2020, and out-of-state tuition and fees were $45,962 in the same year. Borrowers in the 2018 graduating class had an average total indebtedness of $31,893.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 72 (tie)

Lafayette College (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

A degree from Lafayette College boasts a net present value of $1,409,000 after 40 years, according to Georgetown researchers. The Pennsylvania college charged $55,002 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020. The average total indebtedness among borrowers in the 2018 graduating class was $26,341.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 39 (tie)

Bucknell University (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

Located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University was found to have a return on investment of $1,417,000 after 40 years, according to the Georgetown report. The rural liberal arts college charged $58,196 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020. Nearly half of its students borrowed money to pay for college, and the average total indebtedness held by borrowers in the 2018 graduating class was $31,087.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 35 (tie)

College of the Holy Cross (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

In the long term, a degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts has a net present value of $1,421,000, according to the Georgetown report. The suburban college charged $54,740 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020, and borrowers in the graduating class of 2018 left with an average total of $25,260 in debt.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 27 (tie)

Claremont McKenna College (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

The return on investment of a degree from Claremont McKenna College in California was found to be $1,516,000 after 40 years. The school is a part of the Claremont Colleges consortium, so students can take classes at any member institutions. Tuition and fees at Claremont McKenna College were $56,475 in 2019-2020, and among those in the 2018 graduating class who borrowed student loans to pay for college, the average total indebtedness was $19,355.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 7 (tie)

Washington and Lee University (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

A degree from Washington and Lee University in Virginia was found to have a net present value of $1,578,000 after 40 years — the second-highest long-term returns among liberal arts colleges. The university charged $54,830 for tuition and fees in 2019-2020, and though almost half of students receive need-based financial aid, student loan borrowers in the 2018 graduating class had an average total indebtedness of $21,758.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 10

Harvey Mudd College (National Liberal Arts Colleges)

Among liberal arts colleges, Harvey Mudd College tops the charts when it comes to return on investment. A degree from this California college, which emphasizes study in math, science and engineering but offers a range of majors, boasts a net present value of $1,851,000 after 40 years. Tuition and fees cost $58,660 in 2019-2020, and student loan borrowers in the 2018 graduating class had $31,594 in debt, on average.

U.S. News National Liberal Arts Colleges rank: 23 (tie)

Colleges that pay off in the long term

National Universities with the best return on investment:

— Massachusetts Institute of Technology

— Stanford University

— Harvard University

— Georgetown University

— Stevens Institute of Technology

— University of Pennsylvania

— California Institute of Technology

— Colorado School of Mines

— Yale University

— Columbia University

National Liberal Arts Colleges with the best return on investment:

— Harvey Mudd College

— Washington and Lee University

— Claremont McKenna College

— College of the Holy Cross

— Bucknell University

— Lafayette College

— Virginia Military Institute

— Bowdoin College

— Amherst College

— Trinity College

