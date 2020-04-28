Most States Allow Religious Gatherings During the Coronavirus Outbreak

At one point in April, roughly 90% of Americans were under stay-at-home orders. Though that number is changing as some…

At one point in April, roughly 90% of Americans were under stay-at-home orders. Though that number is changing as some states slowly start to reopen their economies, much of the country remains on lockdown.

But Americans in most states are still allowed to attend religious services, according to a Pew Research Center analysis published Monday.

According to the report, which reflects executive orders in effect as of April 24, only 10 states are preventing in-person religious gatherings in any form. These states include Alaska, California, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Washington.

In 16 states, residents may continue to attend religious gatherings with no limit on their size, while 21 states and the District of Columbia allow residents to partake in these gatherings if there are 10 people or fewer, according to Pew Research Center. Connecticut and Oregon have a higher threshold of 50 and 25 people, respectively.

Some of the states without size limits on religious gatherings, such as Florida and South Carolina, categorize religious worship as “essential,” according to the report.

In Kentucky, “mass gatherings”, including religious gatherings, are prohibited but the state hasn’t identified how many people constitute a “mass gathering.”

While some believe religious groups have the right to convene during the health crisis based on their civil rights, others argue that these gatherings should not be permitted because they can result in further spread of the virus.

Since Pew analyzed the states’ executive orders on April 24, Kansas has loosened its restrictions on religious gatherings, which were limited to 10 people. Gov. Laura Kelly announced on April 26 that she had reached a deal in a lawsuit brought by two churches that alleged the 10 person limit violated their religious and free speech rights, in addition to their right to assemble.

The agreement allows the churches to gather in person until May 16 as long as they follow social distancing measures.

Most States Allow Religious Gatherings During the Coronavirus Outbreak originally appeared on usnews.com