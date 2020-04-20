Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools in the U.S.

See the top metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings. While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can…

See the top metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings.

While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can also stand out for education quality. Using the same methodology as the U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings, schools are grouped into metro areas according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Following standards set by the Office of Management and Budget, this means a metro area may include neighboring cities and states. In all, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,790 public high schools. The top 40 metro areas — which spread from coast to coast — represent those with the highest proportions of schools ranking among the top 25% nationally. The following metro areas display in ascending order of representation. Due to ties, a total of 43 metro areas are represented here.

Cleveland

Ranked schools: 96

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 32

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Solon High School (137)

Fresno, California

Ranked schools: 49

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 16

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%

Highest-ranked school nationally: University High School (Fresno) (55)

Providence, Rhode Island

Ranked schools: 79

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Classical High School (132)

Provo, Utah

Ranked schools: 30

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 10

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (334)

San Antonio

Ranked schools: 97

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 32

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Basis San Antonio – Shavano Campus (91)

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Ranked schools: 44

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 15

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34%

Highest-ranked school nationally: The Vanguard School (154)

Springfield, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 41

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 14

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Longmeadow High (1,149)

Jacksonville, Florida

Ranked schools: 49

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 17

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 35%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Stanton College Preparatory School (62)

Tampa, Florida

Ranked schools: 74

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 35%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Plant High School (679)

Cincinnati

Ranked schools: 97

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 35

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Walnut Hills High School (112)

Columbus, Ohio

Ranked schools: 104

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 37

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Bexley High School (136)

Las Vegas

Ranked schools: 64

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 23

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Advanced Technologies Academy (152)

Atlanta

Ranked schools: 190

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 70

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (12)

Baltimore

Ranked schools: 103

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 38

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Eastern Technical High School (320)

Chicago

Ranked schools: 356

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 133

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Payton College Preparatory High School (9)

Dallas

Ranked schools: 298

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 110

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%

Highest-ranked school nationally: The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) (6)

El Paso, Texas

Ranked schools: 46

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 17

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Harmony Science Academy (El Paso) (311)

Austin, Texas

Ranked schools: 74

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 28

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) (34)

Denver

Ranked schools: 151

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 58

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%

Highest-ranked school nationally: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (42)

Minneapolis

Ranked schools: 175

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 66

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Math and Science Academy (124)

New York

Ranked schools: 1,016

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 385

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Townsend Harris High School (5)

Worcester, Massachusetts

Ranked schools: 63

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 24

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%

Highest-ranked school nationally: The Bromfield School (568)

Buffalo, New York

Ranked schools: 64

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 25

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39%

Highest-ranked school nationally: City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park (142)

Rochester, New York

Ranked schools: 74

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 29

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Pittsford Sutherland High School (240)

Virginia Beach

Ranked schools: 55

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 22

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 40%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Grassfield High School (799)

Houston

Ranked schools: 222

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 92

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: DeBakey High School for Health Professions (29)

Raleigh, North Carolina

Ranked schools: 49

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 20

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Raleigh Charter High School (116)

San Diego

Ranked schools: 134

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 55

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Preuss School UCSD (87)

Seattle

Ranked schools: 115

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 47

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Tesla STEM High School (14)

Sacramento, California

Ranked schools: 103

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 43

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 42%

Highest-ranked school nationally: West Campus High School (164)

Hartford, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 77

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 34

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 44%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Connecticut IB Academy (158)

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Ranked schools: 58

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 45%

Highest-ranked school nationally: City High Middle School (21)

Orlando, Florida

Ranked schools: 64

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 29

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 45%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Orlando Science Middle High Charter (358)

Washington, D.C.

Ranked schools: 188

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 91

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 48%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (1)

San Francisco

Ranked schools: 163

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 80

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 49%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Lowell High School (68)

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Ranked schools: 40

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 20

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 50%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Weston High School (202)

Miami

Ranked schools: 169

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 87

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51%

Top school: School for Advanced Studies (SAS) (4)

Boston

Ranked schools: 218

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 114

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%

Top school: Boston Latin School (37)

Madison, Wisconsin

Ranked schools: 42

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 22

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Waunakee High (452)

McAllen, Texas

Ranked schools: 58

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 30

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%

Highest-ranked school nationally: IDEA Quest College Preparatory (118)

Milwaukee

Ranked schools: 81

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 43

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 53%

Top school: Whitefish Bay High (171)

Los Angeles

Ranked schools: 471

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 264

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 56%

Highest-ranked school nationally: California Academy of Mathematics and Science (11)

San Jose, California

Ranked schools: 63

Schools ranked in the top 25%: 40

Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 63%

Highest-ranked school nationally: Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early College Academy (76)

Explore the highest-ranked high schools.

