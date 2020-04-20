Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools in the U.S.

See the top metro areas in the Best High Schools rankings.
While some individual high schools excel, metro areas can also stand out for education quality. Using the same methodology as the U.S. News Best High Schools national rankings, schools are grouped into metro areas according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Following standards set by the Office of Management and Budget, this means a metro area may include neighboring cities and states. In all, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,790 public high schools. The top 40 metro areas — which spread from coast to coast — represent those with the highest proportions of schools ranking among the top 25% nationally. The following metro areas display in ascending order of representation. Due to ties, a total of 43 metro areas are represented here.
Cleveland
Ranked schools: 96
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 32
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Solon High School (137)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Cleveland.
Fresno, California
Ranked schools: 49
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 16
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%
Highest-ranked school nationally: University High School (Fresno) (55)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Fresno.
Providence, Rhode Island
Ranked schools: 79
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Classical High School (132)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Providence.
Provo, Utah
Ranked schools: 30
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 10
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Karl G Maeser Preparatory Academy (334)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Provo.
San Antonio
Ranked schools: 97
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 32
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 33%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Basis San Antonio – Shavano Campus (91)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Antonio.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Ranked schools: 44
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 15
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34%
Highest-ranked school nationally: The Vanguard School (154)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Colorado Springs.
Springfield, Massachusetts
Ranked schools: 41
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 14
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 34%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Longmeadow High (1,149)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Springfield.
Jacksonville, Florida
Ranked schools: 49
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 17
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 35%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Stanton College Preparatory School (62)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Jacksonville.
Tampa, Florida
Ranked schools: 74
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 35%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Plant High School (679)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Tampa.
Cincinnati
Ranked schools: 97
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 35
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Walnut Hills High School (112)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Cincinnati.
Columbus, Ohio
Ranked schools: 104
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 37
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Bexley High School (136)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Columbus.
Las Vegas
Ranked schools: 64
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 23
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 36%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Advanced Technologies Academy (152)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Las Vegas.
Atlanta
Ranked schools: 190
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 70
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (12)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Atlanta.
Baltimore
Ranked schools: 103
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 38
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Eastern Technical High School (320)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Baltimore.
Chicago
Ranked schools: 356
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 133
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Payton College Preparatory High School (9)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Chicago.
Dallas
Ranked schools: 298
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 110
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%
Highest-ranked school nationally: The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) (6)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Dallas.
El Paso, Texas
Ranked schools: 46
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 17
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 37%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Harmony Science Academy (El Paso) (311)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in El Paso.
Austin, Texas
Ranked schools: 74
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 28
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) (34)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Austin.
Denver
Ranked schools: 151
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 58
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%
Highest-ranked school nationally: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (42)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Denver.
Minneapolis
Ranked schools: 175
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 66
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Math and Science Academy (124)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Minneapolis.
New York
Ranked schools: 1,016
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 385
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Townsend Harris High School (5)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in New York.
Worcester, Massachusetts
Ranked schools: 63
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 24
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 38%
Highest-ranked school nationally: The Bromfield School (568)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Worcester.
Buffalo, New York
Ranked schools: 64
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 25
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39%
Highest-ranked school nationally: City Honors School at Fosdick Masten Park (142)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Buffalo.
Rochester, New York
Ranked schools: 74
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 29
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 39%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Pittsford Sutherland High School (240)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Rochester.
Virginia Beach
Ranked schools: 55
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 22
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 40%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Grassfield High School (799)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Virginia Beach.
Houston
Ranked schools: 222
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 92
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%
Highest-ranked school nationally: DeBakey High School for Health Professions (29)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Houston.
Raleigh, North Carolina
Ranked schools: 49
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 20
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Raleigh Charter High School (116)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Raleigh.
San Diego
Ranked schools: 134
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 55
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Preuss School UCSD (87)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Diego.
Seattle
Ranked schools: 115
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 47
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 41%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Tesla STEM High School (14)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Seattle.
Sacramento, California
Ranked schools: 103
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 43
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 42%
Highest-ranked school nationally: West Campus High School (164)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Sacramento.
Hartford, Connecticut
Ranked schools: 77
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 34
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 44%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Connecticut IB Academy (158)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Hartford.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Ranked schools: 58
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 26
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 45%
Highest-ranked school nationally: City High Middle School (21)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Grand Rapids.
Orlando, Florida
Ranked schools: 64
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 29
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 45%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Orlando Science Middle High Charter (358)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Orlando.
Washington, D.C.
Ranked schools: 188
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 91
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 48%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (1)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Washington, D.C.
San Francisco
Ranked schools: 163
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 80
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 49%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Lowell High School (68)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Francisco.
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Ranked schools: 40
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 20
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 50%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Weston High School (202)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Bridgeport.
Miami
Ranked schools: 169
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 87
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 51%
Top school: School for Advanced Studies (SAS) (4)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Miami.
Boston
Ranked schools: 218
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 114
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%
Top school: Boston Latin School (37)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Boston.
Madison, Wisconsin
Ranked schools: 42
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 22
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Waunakee High (452)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Madison.
McAllen, Texas
Ranked schools: 58
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 30
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 52%
Highest-ranked school nationally: IDEA Quest College Preparatory (118)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in McAllen, Texas.
Milwaukee
Ranked schools: 81
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 43
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 53%
Top school: Whitefish Bay High (171)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Milwaukee.
Los Angeles
Ranked schools: 471
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 264
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 56%
Highest-ranked school nationally: California Academy of Mathematics and Science (11)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in Los Angeles.
San Jose, California
Ranked schools: 63
Schools ranked in the top 25%: 40
Proportion of schools in the top 25% nationally: 63%
Highest-ranked school nationally: Dr. T.J. Owens Gilroy Early College Academy (76)
Learn more about the Best High Schools in San Jose.
Explore the highest-ranked high schools.
Families can explore the overall 2020 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools rankings. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.
Top metro areas for Best High Schools
— San Jose, California
— Los Angeles
— Milwaukee
— Boston
— Madison, Wisconsin
— McAllen, Texas
— Miami
— Bridgeport, Connecticut
— San Francisco
— Washington, D.C.
— Grand Rapids, Michigan
— Orlando, Florida
— Hartford, Connecticut
— Sacramento, California
— Houston
— Raleigh, North Carolina
— San Diego
— Seattle
— Virginia Beach
— Buffalo, New York
— Rochester, New York
— Austin, Texas
— Denver
— Minneapolis
— New York
— Worcester, Massachusetts
— Atlanta
— Baltimore
— Chicago
— Dallas
— El Paso, Texas
— Cincinnati
— Columbus, Ohio
— Las Vegas
— Jacksonville, Florida
— Tampa, Florida
— Colorado Springs, Colorado
— Springfield, Massachusetts
— Cleveland
— Fresno, California
— Providence, Rhode Island
— Provo, Utah
— San Antonio
More from U.S. News
Where the Best Public High Schools Are Located
Magnet Schools vs. Charter Schools: Differences Explained
How High School Counselors Can Help Students, Parents
Metro Areas With the Most Top-Ranked High Schools in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com