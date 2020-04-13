Meningitis vs. Encephalitis

The brain and central nervous system constitute a vast, complex network of tissues and nerves that function as the control…

The brain and central nervous system constitute a vast, complex network of tissues and nerves that function as the control center of the body. Most of the time they operate quite normally, passing messages to far reaches of the body via nerve signals. But occasionally, the system is disrupted by inflammation and swelling, and depending on where exactly within this system it occurs, you may be dealing with meningitis or encephalitis.

Both conditions involve inflammation of the brain or its covering and both can be dangerous.

What Is Meningitis?

Dr. Matthew C. Washam, medical director of Epidemiology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital says ” meningitis is an infection that causes the protective membrane (meninges) of the brain and spinal cord to become inflamed.”

Symptoms of meningitis include:

— A sudden or “different” headache that’s unusual for that individual.

— Fever and a stiff neck.

— Nausea and vomiting.

— Light sensitivity.

— Confusion.

— Sleepiness.

— Decreased appetite.

Meningitis can be caused by bacterial infections, viruses, fungi and parasites, though Washam notes that “fungal and parasitic infections causing meningitis are very uncommon.”

Viral meningitis is the most common type, and is usually less severe than bacterial meningitis. A variety of viruses can cause this form of meningitis, including the mumps and measles viruses, influenza viruses and herpes viruses.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders reports that in the United States, about 2,600 cases of bacterial meningitis are reported each year, and about 70% of these cases occur in children aged five years and younger.

What Is Encephalitis?

Dr. Katie L. Hendley, a neurologist with Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, Texas, says “encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain, most often caused by infection.” Whereas meningitis affects the membrane that covers the outside of the brain and the spinal cord, encephalitis is inflammation of the brain tissue itself.

As with meningitis, the cause of encephalitis is typically a virus, “but can also be bacterial or autoimmune as well,” Hendley says. In cases of autoimmune encephalitis, the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks otherwise healthy brain cells, causing inflammation.

The primary symptoms of encephalitis include:

— Headache.

— Fever.

— Fatigue and drowsiness.

— Muscle aches.

— Weakness.

Additional, less common symptoms may include:

— Confusion.

— Hallucinations.

— Seizures.

— Paralysis.

— Sensory changes, such as changes in your ability to smell and taste and tingling feelings in some parts of the body.

Encephalitis is usually caused by a virus. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reports that about 10% of all encephalitis cases (about two cases per million people per year) are caused by the herpes simplex virus, which also causes cold sores and genital herpes.

Encephalitis can also be caused by a few viruses that are transmitted via animals. Arboviruses are a group of viruses transmitted via arthropods, such as ticks and mosquitoes. These include West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis, both of which can be fatal and have been on the rise over the past few years in the United States. In very rare instances, the rabies virus, which can be transmitted from the bite of a rabid animal, can lead to encephalitis.

Chronic encephalitis is also sometimes a symptom of late-stage Lyme disease, which is caused by a bacterial infection transmitted by a tick bite.

The NINDS reports that several thousand cases of encephalitis are reported each year in the U.S., but because up to 60% of cases remain undiagnosed, the actual rate of infection is likely higher. Cases are usually mild, and because there’s no specific treatment available for virial encephalitis, this may lead some people not to report the issue to a doctor. Mild cases of viral encephalitis usually resolve on their own.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Because encephalitis and meningitis have some similarities in their symptoms, it’s important to arrive at the correct diagnosis and determine the cause of the disease. It’s also important to get the right diagnosis as soon as possible to begin treatment. Both encephalitis and bacterial meningitis can be fatal if they aren’t treated appropriately

Diagnosis for both conditions involves:

— A thorough medical history.

— A clinical exam.

— Blood work.

— MRI imaging to look for soft tissue swelling in the brain and spinal column.

— A lumbar puncture, also called a spinal tap, to analyze spinal fluid for signs of infection.

Hendley says that for encephalitis, “additionally, an EEG and sometimes even brain biopsy can be beneficial to establish a diagnosis.” EEG, or electroencephalogram, is a diagnostic test that tracks electrical activity in the brain via small metal discs attached to the scalp. A brain biopsy is usually considered a last resort diagnostic test but may be used to confirm an unclear or difficult diagnosis or when the disease has progressed quickly. In this test, a small sample of brain cells is collected and analyzed.

Bacterial meningitis can be treated with antibiotics. There is no specific treatment for viral meningitis, but this form tends to be less severe, and you’re likely to recover.

Bacterial encephalitis can be treated with antibiotics, and “antiviral medications can be used to treat viral cases of encephalitis, along with plenty of rest, fluids and over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications,” Hendley says. The NINDS reports that people who are being treated for encephalitis or bacterial meningitis usually need to be hospitalized.

If you have symptoms that might suggest either meningitis or encephalitis, Hendy says you “should seek medical attention quickly for proper evaluation and treatment.” If these diseases aren’t treated appropriately and quickly, they can both be fatal.

Prevention

There are several routine vaccines that can help reduce the risk of developing meningitis, including pneumococcal, meningococcal and influenza vaccines. The MMR vaccine designed to prevent measles, mumps and rubella, and the chickenpox vaccine may also reduce the risk of developing meningitis.

For encephalitis, the MMR vaccine has also reduced incidence, especially among children. The World Health Organization also reports that a vaccine does exist for tick-borne viruses that cause encephalitis. Though this vaccine isn’t available in the United States, it can be found in Europe and may be advisable for people traveling to areas where those viruses are endemic — Europe and some parts of the former Soviet Union.

