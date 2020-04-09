Meningitis Symptoms in Kids

If your child suddenly complains of a headache and nausea and has a fever, there’s any number of conditions or…

If your child suddenly complains of a headache and nausea and has a fever, there’s any number of conditions or illnesses that could be contributing to that. But if your child complains of a stiff neck alongside those other symptoms, it might be time to check with your pediatrician. A stiff neck is a hallmark symptom of meningitis, a potentially serious infection.

What Is Meningitis?

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes, also called meninges, that surround the brain and spinal cord, says Dr. Katie L. Hendley, a neurologist with Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, Texas. “The swelling from meningitis typically triggers symptoms,” she adds.

These symptoms may include:

— A sudden or “different” headache that’s not typical to that individual.

— Fever and a stiff neck.

— Nausea and vomiting.

— Light sensitivity.

— Confusion.

— Sleepiness.

— Decreased appetite.

Dr. Matthew C. Washam, medical director of epidemiology at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, says that in addition to these symptoms, children with meningitis usually look unwell and “may be excessively tired or fatigued and have a lack of appetite.”

He adds that children and adults share many of the same symptoms of meningitis, but babies may have vague symptoms that are harder to pinpoint as potentially being meningitis. “Older children and adolescents can experience many of the same symptoms as adults with meningitis, including fever, headache, stiff neck and sensitivity to light. Young infants, however, may present with less specific symptoms such as fever and irritability alone.”

In addition to being fussy or cranky, babies with meningitis may:

— Feed poorly or have a weak suck.

— Be excessively sleepy or hard to wake.

— Be difficult to soothe.

— Have a fever, or conversely, a lower-than-normal temperature.

— Appear jaundiced, or have a yellowish tinge to the skin.

— Have bulging fontanelle, which is the soft spot on a baby’s skull that indicates a point where the cranium has not yet fused together. There are usually a few of these fontanelles on an infant’s head, and they usually appear slightly concave. If they appear to be distended, it could mean that there’s swelling or fluid buildup in the brain or inside the skull, and you should seek the advice of a medical professional.

[SEE: Ensuring Kids Get the Right Treatment.]

Causes of Meningitis

Hendley says “most cases of meningitis are caused by a viral infection, but bacterial, parasitic and fungal infections are other causes.” However, Washam notes that “fungal and parasitic infections causing meningitis are very uncommon.”

Initially, the symptoms of bacterial and viral meningitis tend to be similar, Washam says, but this can change as the disease progresses. ” Children with bacterial meningitis usually have more severe symptoms and are at greater risk of complications including hearing loss,” than adults.

One small study found that more than 40% of children with severe bacterial meningitis experienced some level of hearing loss. Other studies have found that the younger the child, the more likely hearing loss may result — with children under age two apparently most at risk for this complication

Bacterial meningitis is rare, but it comes on fast and causes severe symptoms. It may result from a serious ear or nasal infection and can cause death if not treated appropriately.

There are several kinds of bacteria that can lead to this type of meningitis. In babies, the most common bacterial infections that can lead to meningitis are:

— Group B Strep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Group B Strep infections are often harmless in adults, but can cause severe infections in newborns.

— E. coli. Escherichia coli, better known as E. coli, is a bacterium found widely in the environment, certain foods and the intestines of people and animals. Some strains are harmless, but others can make you very sick, the CDC reports.

— Listeria monocytogenes. This bacterium is sometimes found in processed meat products and unpasteurized cheeses.

In older children, other bacteria are usually responsible for meningitis:

— Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus). This bacterium causes a variety of illnesses, including pneumonia, ear infections, meningitis and bacteremia, which is an infection in the blood stream.

— Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus). The CDC reports that about 1 in 10 people have this bacterium in their nose and throat but have no symptoms. These carriers can pass the bacteria on to others. This bacterium typically causes an upper respiratory infection, but can enter the bloodstream and lead to the development of meningitis. It’s highly contagious and is often the culprit in outbreaks of meningitis on college campuses and military bases.

— Haemophilus influenzae (haemophilus). This influenza bacterium is a less common culprit in cases of childhood meningitis.

Viral meningitis is also sometimes called aseptic meningitis. Viruses that may be implicated in this form of the disease are the same viruses that cause:

— Common colds.

— The flu.

— Diarrhea or a stomach flu.

— Cold sores.

[READ: Does My Child Have Strep Throat?]

How Is Meningitis Diagnosed?

Hendley says that diagnosis involves gathering a thorough medical history and conducting a clinical exam. Your child may also undergo a few tests, including:

— Nasal swab. A health care provider collects a sample of cells from deep inside the nose using a long Q-tip. This sample is sent to the lab for analysis.

— Blood sample. A simple blood test can be part of the diagnostic protocol for meningitis.

— Stool sample. Signs of meningitis may be present in your child’s fecal matter, and a sample may be sent to the lab for analysis.

— CT scans or MRI imaging. Imaging tests may be used to confirm and determine the extent of swelling and inflammation in the skull, sinuses and brain. These imaging tests that show soft tissues (as opposed to X-rays that show bones and won’t be helpful in diagnosing meningitis) can also rule out a tumor as being the source of the problem.

— Lumbar puncture. Also called a spinal tap, this test involves taking a sample of cerebral spinal fluid from the base of the spinal column. That sample is then inspected under a microscope to find out what’s causing the infection.

[SEE: OCD in Children.]

How Is Meningitis Treated?

Depending on the cause of the meningitis, the treatments may be somewhat different, Hendley says. “Bacterial meningitis must be treated immediately with intravenous antibiotics and sometimes corticosteroids. Viral meningitis requires supportive care,” which includes:

— Bed rest.

— Fluids.

— Over-the-counter pain medications.

— Time.

Prevention and Prompt Treatment

It’s important to seek care for meningitis as soon as possible because it can be a serious illness. Bacterial forms of the disease in particular need to be treated, as they can become quite serious and even lead to death in rare instances.

But as with any illness, avoiding the problem in the first place is better than having to treat it. This includes vaccines, several of which prevent various types of meningitis. Washam says that “routine childhood vaccinations help prevent children from developing many types of viral and bacterial meningitis. All children should receive age-appropriate vaccinations as recommended by the CDC.”

More from U.S. News

Best Children’s Hospitals for Neurology and Neurosurgery

10 Things Pediatricians Advise That Parents Ignore — and Really Shouldn’t

10 Ways to Raise a Giving Child

Meningitis Symptoms in Kids originally appeared on usnews.com