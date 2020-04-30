Meet Rana Awdish, a Critical Care Doctor on the Coronavirus Front Lines

The spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. was gradual, until it wasn’t. On March 10, Michigan reported its…

The spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. was gradual, until it wasn’t. On March 10, Michigan reported its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Four days later, Dr. Rana Awdish cared for her first patient at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Within a week, the teaching hospital had opened a 16-bed intensive care unit just for COVID-19 patients.

“It felt like a tidal wave was coming, and we didn’t know how it was going to crush us,” says Awdish, a critical care doctor who directs Henry Ford’s pulmonary hypertension program. “Then the surge really came.”

In mere weeks, hospitals across the country have had to reimagine how they care for patients, delaying nonemergency procedures, restricting visitors and standing in for family members of the tens of thousands of critically ill people who have died from COVID-19, including more than 3,600 in Michigan. Only New York and New Jersey have seen more deaths, and there are more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.

At Henry Ford, where 136 patients were admitted to the ICU at the hospital’s peak on April 1, the facility itself changed. In ICU rooms where beds were separated only by curtains, walls quickly came up — some just zippered sheets of plastic — and nurses with ICU experience were brought in to care for the influx of patients.

As Awdish and her colleagues prepared, they watched with “anticipatory fear” as hundreds of medical workers fell ill and died in China and Italy. They assumed they’d be infected, so they made plans for what to do if they succumbed to COVID-19; Awdish was most worried about giving the virus to her mother, who is in her 70s and helps care for her son.

More than 1,000 employees across the Henry Ford Health System, which includes six hospitals and more than 250 medical sites in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, have been diagnosed with COVID-19. A third of those cases were detected the week of March 30, the same week a veteran nurse died after testing positive.

“We thought that if we ran through every contingency, that somehow it wouldn’t be as painful when it happened, but of course it always is,” Awdish says. “Anticipating that kind of trauma will never protect you from it.”

In Detroit, where the coronavirus is already exacerbating long-standing racial and socioeconomic inequalities, the surge of patients has slowed, plateauing at a level that is high but, for now, manageable. This week, Henry Ford’s ICU had 105 COVID-19 patients, including 82 on ventilators.

For the health care workers on the front lines of the nation’s coronavirus response, the suffering wrought by the pandemic has been anything but abstract. For many, it has bridged a gap with their patients for the first time.

Awdish first crossed that divide in 2008, when she nearly bled to death after a benign tumor in her liver ruptured. Her body began crashing; organs failed, she had a stroke and was put in a medically-induced coma. Awdish was seven months pregnant. Her baby did not survive. It took nearly a year and eight major operations for her to recover.

When Awdish was on a ventilator in the ICU — an experience she’s said is difficult to recover from on its own — she found herself in the position of the patients she’d been trained to heal. That granted her a unique vantage point on what it feels like when physicians communicate with empathy — and when they fail to do so. More than a decade later, with so much still unknown about how to defeat the coronavirus and with supportive care playing a crucial role in treatment, Awdish is leaning on her experiences as a critical care patient, as well as her medical expertise, to tackle COVID-19 and the challenges that come with it.

“I think anytime we can better understand another human’s experience with something, we can better tend to it,” says Awdish, now 45.

That includes being attuned to the needs of her colleagues. Awdish regularly visits each COVID-19 unit — there were 12 units at peak, with eight to 16 patients each — to speak with doctors, nurses and others on the care team about what they’re seeing and how they’re holding up. Luna Shalhoub, an ICU nurse, says Awdish sometimes brings them snacks and other small surprises and is “like a bomb of sunshine.”

The collaborative nature of the ICU was in place long before COVID-19 struck, but it’s been especially critical as providers scramble to save their patients’ lives while keeping themselves safe. For example, nurses redeployed from other units have been working as “runners,” pulling medications and supplies and handing them off through the door so nurses in the room with COVID-19 patients don’t have to remove their personal protective equipment.

“We’re very good at taking care of one another,” Shalhoub says.

That’s a culture Awdish has helped shape — she serves as medical director of Henry Ford’s care experience program — and it helped her team identify early on what their patients might need during this crisis. Just as Henry Ford began seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases, and strict visitor restrictions were put in place, Awdish helped obtain iPads and iPhones so family members could video chat with their loved ones.

Those tech tools are making it easier for her colleagues to care for COVID-19 patients in the ICU as well. A young man with Down syndrome who had COVID-19 kept trying to pull off his oxygen mask, Awdish says, until his mother explained via FaceTime that leaving it on would help him. In addition, the ability to talk face-to-face, even through a screen, is enabling providers to maintain a sense of connection when delivering bad news. Telling someone by phone that their loved one is deteriorating or dying feels “disingenuous,” she says.

Awdish and her colleagues are also helping maintain those connections without technology: One patient, who is on a ventilator, receives love letters from his wife every day that nurses read to him. “It’s a privilege to be able to read the words she writes him,” Shalhoub says. “Because she can’t say them, we’re her mouthpiece.”

Even in normal times, the ICU pulses with a pain that largely goes unseen beyond the walls of the hospital. As the coronavirus continues to ravage the city of Detroit and the rest of the country, Awdish says these shared moments of both suffering and joy have helped her team feel “reconnected to the original mission of their work,” and the experiences have created a new understanding between patients and providers.

About a month ago, as Henry Ford approached its peak number of COVID-19 patients, Awdish stepped into the room of someone she didn’t need letters or FaceTime calls to get to know. She’d been treating the woman, who now had COVID-19 and drew breath only with the help of a ventilator, for pulmonary hypertension for 15 years.

Alone in the room with her patient, Awdish paused for a moment, struck by the weight of the last few weeks and the shared effort to keep this woman alive. This ventilator might not have been available if Detroit residents hadn’t been sheltering at home; the ICU already had twice as many patients as there usually were beds.

“It was just this really intense, profound moment of gratitude for how the city was supporting my patient,” even if they couldn’t see the direct results of their collective efforts, she says. “I think creating space to recognize all of the feelings, even now, even if we’re rushing from one patient to the next, actually helps you to care for each patient individually, in the context of what is an unreal situation.”

Their support was not invisible to Awdish, nor to her patient. After nearly a week, she was taken off the ventilator and discharged from the hospital.

