Meditation for Pain Relief

Wishful thinking is usually dismissed as a worthless endeavor. But when it comes to treating chronic pain, there is some evidence that thinking — or rather meditating — could actually help alleviate pain or help practitioners better cope with the pain they’re experiencing.

“Meditation is a quieting of the mind, so that you can attend to or pay attention to what is going on in your mind,” says Maryanna Klatt, professor of clinical family medicine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Meditation is helpful for a variety of chronic health conditions, including easing anxiety and lowering blood pressure.

Meditation is a practice that focuses your thoughts on just one thing, often your breath. “It’s taking a break from the continual mind chatter and continual partial attention we give to most things in our lives. It’s not a clearing of the mind, but a focusing of the mind on something,” Klatt explains.

Focusing on Pain Relief

“While there are a number of gaps in the literature that prevent us from determining whether meditation can be helpful for specific chronic pain conditions, the early consensus is that meditation can be helpful for pain relief,” says Jose Moreno, a psychologist in the department of psychiatry and behavioral health, also at the Wexner Medical Center.

Before we can understand how meditation might alter the experience of pain, first Moreno says we need to “define relief in two different ways: pain intensity and pain experience.”

1. Pain intensity. Pain intensity refers to how severe your pain feels on a scale of one to 10.

2. Pain experience. Pain experience refers to how you interpret pain and the other factors that can influence your ability to cope with pain. “How a person experiences pain may be influenced by factors such as emotional state, what they believe about pain, their expectations about pain and pain relief, the context of the pain experience — being at home vs. work vs. in a social situation — and the support they experience from others,” Moreno says.

Moreno says that “research supports that brief meditation training (four sessions) can produce significant reductions in pain intensity. This is likely going to be experienced by individuals with no previous meditation practice.”

But meditation may be most beneficial in easing the overall pain experience, Moreno says. “Long-term meditation may not produce significant changes in pain intensity but instead influences an individual’s experience of pain. Studies have demonstrated that mindfulness meditation can result in changes in brain activation responsible for how people respond to pain messages.” In other words, meditation doesn’t necessarily dull the sensation of pain directly; rather, it changes your ability to cope with the pain you’re experiencing.

How It Works

Science doesn’t have all the answers yet about exactly how mediation works, but Moreno says that the pain experience is associated with three major components:

— Physical sensation.

— Emotional response.

— Interaction with the environment.

It seems that meditation works to relieve the sensation of pain by reducing stress. “When individuals are stressed, the body triggers the release of stress hormones, which impact inflammation and increase pain. From a pain intensity standpoint, meditation would help address this through stress reduction,” Moreno says.

By quieting the mind, you prevent the release of excess stress hormones and open the door for a boost in pain-killing endorphins, says Darby Fox, a child and adolescent family therapist based in the greater New York City area. “When one mediates, the shift in focus to a calm state of mind can help relieve pain because the body isn’t releasing stress hormones into the bloodstream, which signals the body to feel pain. The brain can instead release endorphins that ease the pain. The practice of calming the mind and focusing on visualizing the area of pain in a soothing way helps to get one into the lower stress mindset,” she explains.

What’s more, meditation can help modulate your emotional response to pain and your interaction with the environment, Moreno says. “People living with chronic pain can have negative or worrisome thoughts about pain, which are completely normal. These thoughts, however, can have an impact on mood, which can then increase pain.” Chronic pain can set up a vicious cycle.

Engaging in a regular meditation practice can help move your attention away from the pain. “It does so by helping to shift the emotional response and guide thoughts and actions in a non-judgmental way,” Moreno says. “Doing so will allow individuals to have a different response to pain, which could have an impact on their environment and the people around them.”

Starting Meditation

If you’re dealing with chronic pain, there’s no time like the present to begin meditating. It can take some time and consistency for the benefits to accumulate, so the sooner you start, the sooner you may experience relief. Many experts say that within about three weeks of regular practice, you can expect to start feeling some relief. And that relief may extend beyond just less pain.

Over time, “chronic pain has a significant impact on a person’s life, including their relationships, quality of life and mental health,” Moreno says. “It’s common for people living with chronic pain to also struggle with symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress. Meditation can be helpful in reducing these symptoms, which in turn improve the pain experience.”

Meditation doesn’t have to be a complicated affair, and you don’t need any equipment to do it. Just get comfortable, close your eyes and focus in on your breathing. “The key to beginning to meditate is to find a comfortable, quiet place where you can close your eyes and find a restful state of mind,” Fox says. “The first few times, just think of resting, consciously. Think of slowing your heart rate. Stillness is the beginning of meditation.”

Your mind does not have to be completely blank to achieve pain relief, Fox says. “In fact, meditation for pain relief is usually focused on the painful area. Draw attention to that area,” and focus on easing that pain.

Exactly how you meditate can be very personalized. “For example, if it were muscle pain, you could envision the knot becoming untied,” Fox explains. In other practices, “thinking of light flooding a painful area or a certain color washing over the painful spot” can result in pain reduction.

Moreno adds that “some people will jump right in and their environments may allow for multiple, long practice sessions throughout the day.” Others may need to “ease into it.” If you’re in that second camp, Moreno recommends starting out with just five minutes a day. The key is to figure out what works best for you. There are plenty of resources available for free online that can help guide you as you’re getting started.

With meditation, practice makes perfect. Studies are ongoing, but an exact dose isn’t yet known. Still it’s clear that consistency and regular practice are important to seeing results, Moreno says. “I encourage my patients to aim for two, 20-minute sessions per day and give it three to four weeks” of regular practice to see benefits.

“I also emphasize that the benefits are not directly related to the intensity or duration of the practice. As such, it can be helpful to approach engagement in mediation with self-compassion,” he says. In other words, “don’t lose hope if the benefits do not seem clear or immediate.”

Fox recommends trying for at least one morning and one evening meditation session daily to achieve pain relief. She also recommends mixing up timing to determine whether certain times seem to produce better results. You may also want to consider “what other components of your daily life, such as sleep, diet and exercise, might impact your pain or even your ability to meditate.” This can help guide you toward building a more individualized, beneficial practice.

A Word of Caution

Despite how helpful meditation is believed to be in managing pain, Moreno does sound a word of caution. Some sites and resources may suggest that meditation is more effective than drugs or cures pain. “Those resources may have the potential to set people up for unrealistic expectations,” Moreno explains.

Fox adds that if your pain worsens or cannot be controlled, you need to consult a medical professional. Worsening pain could point to an underlying medical problem that’s progressing. Remember that meditation isn’t a panacea , and it’s not unlikely to provide immediate relief.

Nevertheless, “individuals struggling with chronic pain conditions can feel like pain has taken control of their lives. Meditation and other healthy habits can be a great way to get control of their lives back,” Moreno says.

