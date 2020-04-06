Medical Schools Don’t Care Much Where Applicants Went to College

Students who didn’t attend an Ivy League college sometimes wonder if they have a slimmer chance of being accepted into…

Students who didn’t attend an Ivy League college sometimes wonder if they have a slimmer chance of being accepted into medical school.

While I cannot speak for every admissions committee member at every medical school, I can say that, in general, a high GPA and MCAT score will catch the committee’s attention even if you come from a tiny, nearly unknown college.

But perhaps the better question is this: Does earning an undergraduate degree from a prestigious school carry more weight?

It’s important to know that some prestigious colleges employ maneuvers to give their students a leg up. For example, some allow students to retake a course to achieve a higher grade. The student’s initial grade, even an F, won’t show on their transcript — only the grade they received the second time around.

This practice always concerned me and some other admissions deans I know because there’s no way to tell from the transcript. A clue for me was a withdrawal midcourse, which is a sign that a student was perhaps biting off more than he or she could chew.

A few schools, it should be noted, may forgive one course before graduation without any record of it.

Public and state colleges generally do not allow this practice. Every grade every time for every course counts. If a student withdraws from a course, it’s recorded on the student’s official transcript.

Grade inflation is another practice that tends to be much higher in prestigious schools. Because this practice is well known, it supports not giving preferential treatment to students with lower GPAs who attended a prestigious school.

I recall one study that looked at whether students with a lower GPA from a prestigious school performed as well in medical school as students with a higher GPA from a state school. The study showed that students with a higher GPA did well, wherever they came from, while the students with the lower GPA did not perform as well. A prestigious school’s name will not compensate for a low GPA and MCAT score.

Since the 1970s, there has been an impetus to encourage the inclusion of socioeconomically disadvantaged students to join the ranks of physicians, no matter which undergraduate school they attended.

According to two fairly recent studies in the United Kingdom, students from private secondary schools still hold significant advantage for acceptance into medical school over those coming from state-funded schools, when all other qualifications are constant. One study reported that students from independent schools had higher standardized preadmission test scores, but by medical school graduation, students from state-funded schools were more often among the highest group with respect to educational performance measures.

The U.S. has arguably made somewhat more progress in opening the admissions doors wider to include more students. State-funded universities have dramatically increased the number of students prepared for medical and other STEM graduate programs. Much research still needs to be done, however, to clarify the impact on admissions in terms of schools attended and socioeconomic factors. Only then can the amount of progress be determined.

Mentoring has a huge influence on attrition and whether or not students will be helped to achieve their dream of getting into med school. Prestigious universities routinely make sure good mentoring is offered. Many smaller schools and state schools do this as well, yet others are challenged to find the personnel to mentor students at the level needed for medical school applicants.

Be sure to ask about mentoring before enrolling in a particular college or university. If your school doesn’t provide good mentoring, there may be medical students and faculty at a medical school in your state who can help. Contact them and ask.

Finally, some unconscious bias in favor of graduates of prestigious schools will be in play, more so with some admissions committee members than others. That said, a good admissions dean will try to avoid allowing unconscious bias to alter objective voting on applicants.

My recommendation is to attend a university that allows you to feel at home, challenges you with exciting courses, offers excellent mentoring and is affordable to you. Work hard, ask for help when you are struggling, start with only one hard science course and lab during year one, and prepare and practice for the MCAT during your junior year. These are key factors that will help determine your acceptance into medical school.

