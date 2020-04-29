Md. lawmakers want NIH, Walter Reed made available for local Covid-19 testing operations

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to make the national capital region a federally supported Covid-19…

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation are urging President Donald Trump to make the national capital region a federally supported Covid-19 testing site.

In a letter sent to the White House on Tuesday, Reps. Anthony Brown, Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Jamie Raskin and David Trone, as well as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, said the designation would make federal facilities available in the region to expand Covid-19 testing capacity.

Top elected leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have all cited increased testing capacity as a key to reopening the local economy in a safe manner.

The Maryland leaders said federal facilities like the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, both in Bethesda, as well as the state’s military facilities, would be able to support testing operations — primarily in the processing of tests — through the federal designation.

“The region is crucial to the national response in…