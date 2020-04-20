Maryland makes deal with South Korea firm for thousands of COVID-19 test kits

Maryland is poised to dramatically ramp up testing after acquiring thousands of COVID-19 test kits from a company in South…

Maryland is poised to dramatically ramp up testing after acquiring thousands of COVID-19 test kits from a company in South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The state has spent about $9 million to acquire 5,000 test kits from LabGenomics in South Korea, enough to make 500,000 tests. The deal is the result of 22 days of negotiations, vetting, testing and protocols among Maryland doctors and scientists, state agencies and counterparts in South Korea, Hogan said.

The governor, who nicknamed the deal “Operation Enduring Friendship,” called the new tests “an exponential game-changing step forward.” Maryland has only administered about 71,000 tests since the pandemic began, according to state data.

The governor attributed the operation’s success to Maryland’s “special relationship with South Korea.” Hogan’s wife, Yumi, was born in South Korea and is the first ever Korean-American first lady of any U.S. state.

This gave Maryland an advantage in the extremely competitive…