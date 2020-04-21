Managing Portfolios: The Upside of Structured ETFs

As global indexes remain volatile due to the economic downturn, financial advisors are seeking ways to mitigate client portfolio losses…

As global indexes remain volatile due to the economic downturn, financial advisors are seeking ways to mitigate client portfolio losses and smooth returns.

In any type of market condition, asset allocation is a “tried and true” method for achieving those goals. That strategy typically uses index funds or other passively-managed vehicles that track stocks and bonds from all sectors around the world.

That approach, when implemented rigorously, goes a long way toward stemming losses in a downturn, while simultaneously capturing gains in upward-trending asset classes.

But sometimes there’s a need for additional downside protection. One avenue is annuities, but those are illiquid and carry heavy penalties if an investor needs to cash out early in an emergency.

Innovator ETFs

Advisors who want a more flexible option are turning toward exchange-traded funds that allow investors to participate in index gains, while capping losses.

Victoria Bogner, CEO of McDaniel-Knutson Financial Partners in Lawrence, Kansas, uses ETFs from Innovator ETFs, which offers products to give you upside market potential while providing strong downside protection. The strategy behind these funds involves tracking a widely used index, such as the S&P 500.

As a simple definition, these funds have built-in trade-offs, with investors participating in some, but not all, of the upside, while also being insulated from some, but not all, downside. This downside protection is known as a buffer.

The concept behind defined-outcome ETFs is it allows investors to stay invested in the market during volatile times.

Take Innovator’s S&P 500 Buffer ETF (ticker: BAPR) as an example. The fund provides protection against the first 9% losses on the S&P 500, over the outcome period. That means if the S&P 500 loses 10%, the total loss to the investor is just 1%. That said, the maximum upside available to investors is capped. The cap for the fund’s period between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020 was 17.24%.

“Their caps and buffers are set on a particular date and are fully realized, minus expenses, at the end of a 12-month period,” Bogner says. “But what’s powerful about these ETFs is that they’re liquid. An investor doesn’t have to be locked into something for 12 months. Even if they don’t hold the ETF until the end of its 12-month period, or even if the investor buys it midstream, they will still realize some degree of upside participation and downside protection, although it varies.”

The Innovator Funds allow Bogner’s firm to manage risk and return in client portfolios.

“We can use volatility and risk to our advantage and protect clients from varying degrees of loss without giving up a large chunk of potential upside if the market moves higher. We can actively manage risk without doing anything drastic, like moving to cash, because no one can time the market or predict which way it will move from here,” she says.

“If an investor makes an emotional decision to move to cash and the market turns higher, they’re left holding the bag. With Innovator ETFs, they still participate in a good portion of that upside while still having the peace of mind of some downside protection,” she adds.

Structured ETFs

Other ETF providers, such as Invesco and First Trust, also offer funds with baked-in caps.

Matt Ahrens, chief investment officer at Integrity Advisory in Overland Park, Kansas, uses structured ETFs from First Trust to mitigate market losses.

“In exchange for that buffer, we’re capped out to the upside, and at the moment we’re OK with that,” he says. “Even the most optimistic Wall Street analysts are projecting another 8% to 10% upside between now and the end of December, but the most pessimistic are projecting 40% or more to the downside.”

Under that scenario, he says, the risk/reward trade-off doesn’t justify simply buying something as basic as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY) and just holding it indefinitely. Ahrens notes that the structured ETFs he uses tend to drop by about half as much as the underlying index, due to the buffer.

“We manage cash balance plans for institutions, and these hedged ETFs were a great equity position for these accounts. The market dropped so far in such a short period of time that it would have been difficult to get out of the way of falling stock prices and could have placed these institutions in a possibly precarious situation of underfunded pensions,” he says.

Bogner says individual investors have flexibility with the structured ETFs, depending on where in the 12-month cycle they buy shares.

“These really are in a class of their own because their performance depends on how you want to use them. For passive investors, they may want to buy an Innovator ETF at the beginning of its outcome period and simply hold it for 12 months,” she says. “If that’s the case, they know with a high degree of certainty what their returns will look like compared to the index that ETF is tracking.”

Professional money managers can use the same thought process in client accounts, and even add layers of sophistication.

“If you’re paying attention, you can see opportunities where the caps and buffers are actually more attractive midstream than they were at the beginning of their outcome periods,” Bogner says. “So performance is really relative to how they’re being implemented by an investor or money manager.”

Bogner says there are some drawbacks for investors to be aware of.

“First, these don’t receive the dividend yield of the index they’re tracking. Second, they are correlated to equities, so if you’re looking for diversification away from equities, this isn’t the place to look,” she says. “Third, they do experience gain and loss before the end of their outcome periods, so if an investor wants to realize full downside protection, minus expenses, they must hold it until the end of that ETF’s outcome period.”

Inverse ETFs

Scott Krase, founder and president at CrossPoint Wealth in Lisle, Illinois, also offers insights for individuals who want to use funds with built-in downside protection.

“One way to hedge portfolios is to use inverse ETFs. These ETFs are designed to track the index on a daily basis in the opposite direction or inverse,” he says.

In other words, if the S&P 500 declines, an inverse ETF tracking that index will rise, and vice versa. These funds are constructed using derivatives, meaning they are complex and should not be used casually or on a whim. ProShares and Direxion are two companies that offer these ETFs.

“These are trading vehicles and not for the average investor,” Krase says.

Returns in these vehicles are compounded daily, meaning that returns of longer holding periods can differ greatly from the fund’s expected return. That requires caution on the part of fund owners.

“Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily,” Krase says. “We do not use these ETFs in our client portfolios.”

