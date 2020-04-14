Low U.S. Traffic Levels ‘Unprecedented’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

As more states issue stay-at-home orders, businesses shutter and employees work remotely where possible during the coronavirus pandemic, data shows…

Statistics compiled and analyzed by INRIX, a transportation data company, shows that personal travel declined for the fourth consecutive week recently, with a drop of 48% nationally between April 4-10, compared to a typical travel week between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, 2020. New York City experienced the largest drop in metropolitan area passenger travel over that period, at 63%.

“I think that what we’re seeing is pretty much unprecedented, at least in the modern era,” says Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst with INRIX.

Meanwhile, cash toll collections have been suspended on multiple major highways, including the New Jersey Turnpike and Florida’s Turnpike, but tolls are still being collected through other means. The national average for gas prices is sitting at approximately $1.80 per gallon, compared to about $2.80 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.

“The commute has basically gone away,” says Mark Burfeind, INRIX’s director of global communications.

Pishue says it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the drop in traffic levels because stay-at-home orders have been staggered. But Burfeind says that major companies such as Amazon and Microsoft telling employees to work from home had a clear impact, at least locally in the area near Microsoft’s Washington headquarters.

The outbreak and resulting fewer cars on the road have led some auto insurance companies to act. USAA announced on April 8 that it would be returning $520 million to its members in response to data showing that they are driving less “due to stay-at-home and shelter-in-place guidance across the country.” Allstate is returning even more to its customers — approximately $600 million, according to Reuters.

Geico will be crediting its customers 15% of the cost of their next full policy terms. The credits could end up costing the company approximately $2.5 billion, according to CNBC. Liberty Mutual is also returning money to its customers, amounting to approximately $250 million.

But the changes in traffic levels have also had some potentially negative effects, with examples in some states of dangerous speeding and a spike in fatal car crashes. INRIX has found that travel speeds on the country’s most congested interstates and highways are exceeding the marked speed limit during what would normally be the heaviest periods of traffic congestion.

In Minnesota, there have been at least 24 fatal crashes since March 16, when there were 12 during the same time period last year, according to The Star Tribune. In several Oregon counties, there has been a “serious increase” in speeding, with officers saying it’s an “all-day effort, catching speeding drivers during the coronavirus pandemic,” KATU reported. Some drivers are posting videos on social media of races on empty roads in Arizona and Texas, according to Reuters.

The emptier-than-usual roads are yielding positive impacts on the environment. Recent NASA satellite imaging shows that the Northeast has experienced a 30% drop in air pollution. Los Angeles last week had some of the cleanest air of any major city in the world, despite normally being notorious for smog, according to CNN. Burfeind and Pishue of INRIX note that New York City and Los Angeles have seen some of the largest decreases in traffic.

The data from INRIX also shows some good news. Pishue notes that long-haul trucking and delivery services have not decreased “nearly to the magnitude” of passenger travel, which indicates that consumers are still getting their goods. Burfeind adds that freight traffic is only down about 10% overall.

“That’s sort of a positive sign, I guess, in a pretty negative story,” Pishue says.

