Leidos holds its own in protest of $6.5B Defense IT contract

Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE LDOS) can finally put one its big contract awards of 2019 firmly in the W column.

The Government Accountability Office on Friday denied and dismissed a protest filed by General Dynamics IT over Leidos’ December win of Global Solutions Management – Operations (GSM-O II), a Department of Defense network services contract.

The $6.5 billion award tasks the Reston technology contractor with providing operating the Pentagon’s Department of Defense Information Network (DODIN) and Defense Information System Network (DISN), both maintained by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

The networks provide services to more than 3 million users throughout the DOD and the armed services. The GSM-O II — which has a five-year base period, two two-year options and a one year option — calls for Leidos to help operate and defend those networks.

Leidos was the de facto incumbent on the previous contract, GSM-O, due to its 2016 acquisition of Lockheed…