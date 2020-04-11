Lawsuit filed over money for daughters of fallen firefighter

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The managers of a trust fund set up to benefit the daughters of a fallen Delaware…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The managers of a trust fund set up to benefit the daughters of a fallen Delaware firefighter are suing the children’s father, alleging he misused some of the money. The complaint was filed on behalf of the trust set up for two of Ardythe Hope’s three children, The News-Journal reported this week. Hope died after a 2016 rowhome fire that also led to the death of two other Wilmington firefighters. The complaint alleges David Lee controlled hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds from Hope’s death and used some of it for his “own purposes.” Lee told the News-Journal the money has been entirely put toward the well-being and benefit of the children.

