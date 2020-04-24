Larry Hogan adds business leaders to Maryland’s Covid-19 task force

Gov. Larry Hogan has added a slew of prominent business leaders to guide Maryland into its “recovery phase” after officials…

Gov. Larry Hogan has added a slew of prominent business leaders to guide Maryland into its “recovery phase” after officials ease restrictions mandated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan unveiled the list during a news conference Friday in which he outlined a three-step plan to eventually reopen the state.

Under Armour Chairman Kevin Plank, M&T Bank regional President Augie Chiasera, Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson and Jim Davis, chairman of the Allegis Group, are among the individuals tapped to sit on the Maryland Strong Recovery Team, which is charged with helping Hogan reopen the economy.

The business executives join a list of prominent doctors, health care leaders and other government officials that were part of the coronavirus response team Hogan created in March.

The governor has also assembled 15 industry-specific advisory groups that will be coordinated by the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives. The groups would be charged with creating…