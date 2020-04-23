The right keto-friendly breakfast can leave you sated and nourished. From the moment you wake up, what you fuel with…

From the moment you wake up, what you fuel with matters, says Pamela Nisevich Bede, a registered dietitian and keto diet expert with Abbott, a global health care company headquartered in Chicago. She works with Abbott’s ZonePerfect, which makes keto nutrition shakes, and is the author of “Sweat. Eat. Repeat.”

If you’re on the ketogenic diet, you can start your day off right with an array of of nourishing, flavorful and keto-friendly breakfast selections, she says. The keto diet emphasizes weight loss through fat-burning. It calls for consuming less than 50 grams of carbs each day — or 5% of your daily calories — from carbohydrates.

“The right breakfast can help you stay satiated, nourished and focused as you rely on fat as fuel to support ketone levels,” Nisevich Bede says.

Here are seven keto-friendly breakfast ideas:

Keto dalgona coffee

The trendy “it” drink of the moment is dalgona coffee, which is hugely popular on Instagram and TikTok. The sweet, frothy drink — which was reportedly originally popularized on a South Korean food show — can be made keto-friendly by using some ketogenic-approved ingredients, Nisevich Bede says.

To make a keto-friendly version of dalgona coffee, use these ingredients:

— 2 tablespoons of sugar-free sweetener, such as monk fruit or Swerve.

— 2 tablespoons of instant coffee or expresso.

— 2 tablespoons of hot water.

— 6 to 8 ounces of unsweetened nut milk, like almond milk.

Combine the sweetener, instant coffee and hot water in a bowl and mix with a hand mixer or a whisk until the concoction has the consistency of mousse. This should take several minutes.

“Pour nut milk into a glass until it’s about two-thirds full and top with the whipped coffee mixture,” Nisevich Bede says.

Keto smoothies

Not every protein-packed smoothie is necessarily a keto-approved concoction, Nisevich Bede says. Most smoothies need more fat and less protein to be keto-friendly.

These ingredients are part of a keto-friendly smoothie:

— A half-cup of whipping cream.

— A half-cup of unsweetened nut milk.

— ¼ cup of mixed nuts.

— 1 cup of kale.

— ¼ cup of berries.

— 1 cup of protein powder.

“Be generous with the whipping cream, balance it out with unsweetened nut milk and add some nuts if your blender can handle it,” she says.

Avocados and eggs

Both avocados and eggs are good, healthy sources of fats. They pair together nicely at breakfast, says Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian based in New York City.

“Make a simple egg-stuffed avocado by cutting an avocado in half and placing it in a baking dish,” Rizzo says. “Crack an egg into the avocado and bake in the oven for 20 minutes on 350 degrees.” Top with a dash of hot sauce and salt and pepper.

Cauliflower rice hash

Hash browns made of potatoes are typically high in carbohydrates. Use cauliflower rice instead to make a low-carb hash, Rizzo says.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add 2 cups cauliflower rice, 1/4 cup of chopped bell peppers and 1 teaspoon of oregano to the pan. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then take the hash mixture out of the pan and set aside.

“Cook two fried eggs and place them on top of the ‘hash’ and add some sliced avocado for even more fat,” Rizzo says.

Quiche cups or egg muffins

For a tasty breakfast dish with vegetables, try quiche cups, also known as egg muffins, says Anna Kippen, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic.

Start by lining a muffin pan with muffin cups or spraying it with avocado oil or olive oil. Fill it with frozen vegetables, then mix in eggs and egg whites with spices and low-fat shredded cheese. If you’re so inclined, add some hot sauce for a kick, Kippen says.

Bake the mixture at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. “Try adding strong-flavored spices to eliminate your need to use as much cheese,” she says. “Cumin is a good choice.”

Salmon omelets

Salmon and eggs are both keto-friendly foods. Together, they make for a great keto-friendly breakfast omelet. Start with a can of good quality, wild, boneless and skinless canned salmon, drained. Mix an egg with flavorful spices and lightly cook it in a pan. Add salmon to the top of the omelet, then flip it over.

Pair with a spring mixed salad with some light vinegar and olive oil, Kippen says.

Keto egg scramble

Non-starchy vegetables are packed with plenty of fiber and are low in carbs. Mix them with eggs and sausage to make a tasty keto egg scramble, Nisevich Bede says.

Green, leafy veggies are a great choice for this dish. “These garden gems make for a keto-approved way to bump up vitamins, minerals and fiber,” Nisevich Bede says.

To boost the fat content, try sautéing the veggies first in plenty of butter or oil, adding beaten whole eggs to the skillet and then scrambling the mixture. “Top with shredded cheese and some sausage, and you’ve just made a nourishing keto egg scramble,” she says.

