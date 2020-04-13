Keep Talking to Your Clients During the Shutdown

Many financial advisors operate small businesses, with no financial backstop from a bigger corporation. While they are generally accustomed to…

Many financial advisors operate small businesses, with no financial backstop from a bigger corporation.

While they are generally accustomed to managing costs, independent financial advisors are joining legions of U.S. business owners now taking a closer look at their own financial health.

For Mike Michalowicz, a small business owner consultant and New Jersey-based author, including many in financial services, says the number one job during a crisis like the pandemic is to shore up communication.

“The key to maintaining clients and providing great service is having more frequent communication but in shorter chunks,” he says. “It is like any other panic response: short, clear instructions, but more frequent. People need frequent contact to maintain confidence, but it should be just the right sound bites so they don’t become overwhelmed.”

Financial advisors should implement some lessons from the financial crises of 2008, Michalowicz adds.

[10 Financial Advisor Marketing Tips.]

Adding Insights

For example, as client portfolio values tumble, it’s not enough for an advisor to simply issue a report on performance without additional insights.

“In 2008, we saw a lot of financial professionals responding to the downturn by saying, ‘Here are your numbers’ — just throwing them at their clients, which adds to the confusion in a panicked time,” he says. “So now, they respond with the interpretation and the suggested actions they take based on the numbers.”

Thorough communication is the first step to retain existing clients throughout today’s tumultuous market conditions, which are coupled with concerns about investors’ physical health and the broader economy.

Kevin Barlow, managing director at Miracle Mile Advisors in Los Angeles, says there is no shortage of topics to discuss with clients.

“The single most important thing you can do as an advisor during times like this is to focus on the long-term nature of the business and client relationship. During tough times in the market, there cannot be too much communication,” he says, explaining his firm has increased calls and emails to clients.

Barlow adds that the firm is reaching out to clients with information about planning concerns, not simply investment updates.

“We are actively looking at nonmarket-related ways to add value to clients, such as reducing future tax liability through Roth individual retirement account conversions or moving assets to the next generation with market values at a lower point, or reducing expenses by refinancing existing mortgages and loans,” he says. “While we can’t control the market in the short term, we can control our day-to-day schedule and focus the majority of our time on client-facing activities, even if we can’t be face to face with them.”

[See: 9 Ways Financial Advisors Prepare Investors for Recession.]

Looking at Internal Operations

In addition to regular client outreach, firms are looking internally at their own operations. During boom times, many businesses increase spending on categories such as marketing, travel and various software programs and applications. These days, financial advisors are among business owners across many industries who are re-evaluating their expenses.

“This is a time to cut those expenses we can, keep our service levels as consistent as possible, and not find ways to nickel-and-dime our clients,” says Russ Blahetka, founder and managing director at Vestnomics Wealth Management in Campbell, California.

“Helping our clients through the COVID-19 situation is in our clients’ best interest, which will help us in the long run,” he says. “If we don’t want our clients to focus too much on the short term, neither can we.”

Once businesses started to shut down due to the virus, Blahetka says he evaluated his business spending carefully in areas like travel.

“There were a few conferences and training trips I budgeted but will not attend, though they were in locations where we have clients,” he says. “I planned on adding to our technology stack as well but will delay those changes to year’s end or into the next year. I may need to pass on an opportunity to acquire additional office space needed for expansion,”

Business owners who went through the 2008 market debacle see some parallels but say the specifics of the coronavirus-driven downturn require a different approach.

“Some cost-cutting measures are just natural in this environment as opposed to 2008,” Blahetka says. “We are unable to entertain our clients, so meal expenses are down. We usually went to the homes of clients who were disabled, had new babies, etc. Right now those activities would be contrary to a ‘client’s-first’ mindset. So, we are doing more with remote meetings, even to the point where I dug out an old webcam for a more personal touch.”

[SUBSCRIBE: Get the weekly U.S. News newsletter for financial advisors. ]

Provide Information About Government Programs

Financial service providers can also increase their own value to clients by providing information about government programs that apply to them, says Troy Hildenbrand, an Arizona-based certified public accountant.

“We are working with our clients to better understand the economic stimulus packages available to them through the Small Business Administration, the Internal Revenue Service and hopefully what (bills) Congress can pass. Far too often clients forget how important their CPA can be and the information and training we have,” he says.

A certified financial planner can help clients navigate the maze of paperwork and logistics.

“The SBA is going to be inundated with disaster loan applications, and we want to help our clients make sure their applications are complete and include all the necessary financial data so they can be assessed and approved in the shortest time possible,” Hildenbrand adds.

More from U.S. News

10 Questions to Ask Financial Advisors

11 Things to Know Before Becoming a Financial Advisor

8 Ways Financial Advisors Connect With Millennial Investors

Keep Talking to Your Clients During the Shutdown originally appeared on usnews.com