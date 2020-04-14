IRA Versus 401(k): Which Is Better?

Both an individual retirement account and a 401(k) can be used to save for retirement. If you want to set…

Both an individual retirement account and a 401(k) can be used to save for retirement. If you want to set aside funds for retirement, but aren’t sure which option to choose, it can be helpful to take a careful look at each type of retirement account.

The major differences between 401(k)s and IRAs include:

— Eligibility requirements.

— Who can contribute.

— Contribution limits.

— Investment options and fees.

— Withdrawal criteria.

— Tax advantages.

Here is a look at the pros and cons of IRAs and 401(k)s, along with criteria to use when deciding where to place your long-term savings.

401(k) and IRA Eligibility Requirements

To be able to set up and contribute to an IRA, you must have earned income. However, there are some exceptions. For instance, if you are married and file your tax return jointly, you can contribute to a spousal IRA for a nonworking spouse.

You’ll only be able to access a 401(k) if it is available through your employer. “A 401(k) plan is a company-sponsored retirement account that employees can contribute to directly from their paycheck,” says Steven P. Maher, a senior wealth advisor and partner with Domani Wealth in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Some companies also require their employees to work for a certain time, such as a number of months or a year, before being able to contribute to a 401(k) plan.

Who Can Contribute to a 401(k) and IRA

With a 401(k), contributions are usually made through payroll deductions. This means you can have an amount taken out of each paycheck and set aside in the account. In addition, some companies offer to contribute to 401(k) plans on behalf of eligible employees. One common type of employer contribution is a 401(k) match, and the amount you receive will depend on the company’s policies. “A matching contribution will typically be between 2% and 10% of the employee’s income and will be contingent upon a certain level of participation by the employee,” says Rob Drury, executive director of the Association of Christian Financial Advisors in San Antonio, Texas.

You can make IRA contributions by setting aside a certain amount each year, or have deposits made automatically into the account on a regular basis.

401(k) and IRA Contribution Limits

If have an IRA and have not yet turned 50, the IRS allows you to place up to $6,000 in the account in 2020. If you are 50 or older, the IRA contribution limit is $7,000.

There are much higher limits on how much you can contribute to a 401(k) each year. In 2020, if you are younger than 50, you can put up to $19,500 in a 401(k) account. If you are older than 50, you can place an additional $6,500 in the account, for a total 401(k) contribution of $26,000.

401(k) and IRA Investment Options and Fees

When you add funds to an IRA or 401(k), you can choose how you would like to have your money invested. If you have a 401(k) plan, you might receive a list from your employer that shows the options available. With an IRA, you may look at the choices with the financial institution or advisor who oversees the account. “In general, IRAs have a lot more options when it comes to investing,” says Sara Hornick, an executive partner and financial advisor with Hudson Wealth Management in Traverse City, Michigan.

You’ll also find that fees can vary, depending on the 401(k) plan your company offers or the financial advisor who oversees your IRA. If you’re not sure what the costs are to manage your account, ask to see a list of fees. You may find that accounts with lower fees provide fewer opportunities to customize your investments. Accounts with higher fees might offer more services, such as financial recommendations and ways to individualize your portfolio. To find what’s best for your situation, you’ll want to think about what level of risk you’re comfortable with and how much guidance would be helpful when making decisions.

401(k) and IRA Withdrawal Criteria

Traditional IRA and 401(k) account owners both typically need to wait until age 59 1/2 to withdraw funds to avoid penalties. If you take out money before age 59 1/2, you could be charged a 10% penalty on the amount withdrawn and also have to pay taxes on the withdrawal.

However, 401(k)s and IRAs both have some exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty. For example, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, allows retirement account holders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to take out up to $100,000 with no penalties. If the amount is paid back to the account within three years, no taxes are due. Those with 401(k) accounts who leave their jobs at age 55 or older can take penalty-free 401(k), but not IRA, withdrawals. IRA holders can take penalty-free withdrawals for a variety of specific circumstances, including health insurance after a layoff and college costs.

Traditional 401(k)s and IRAs both generally require distributions after age 72, but a 401(k) plan may allow you to delay required distributions if you are still working. There are also separate guidelines for account holders during the coronavirus outbreak. “That required distribution has been waived just for the year 2020 as part of the CARES Act,” Maher says.

If you save for retirement in an after-tax Roth IRA, there are fewer withdrawal restrictions. You can take out contributions made to the account at any time, provided the account is at least five years old. You’ll need to wait until age 59 1/2 to withdraw earnings accumulated in the account if you want to avoid penalties. Roth IRAs do not require you to start taking distributions at a certain age.

Tax Advantages of 401(k)s and IRAs

Both 401(k)s and IRAs offer a traditional and Roth option. With a traditional 401(k) or IRA, taxes are not paid on the amount deposited into the account, and withdrawals are considered taxable income. You deposit after-tax dollars in a Roth account, but you generally won’t need to pay taxes on the distributions.

Saving in a 401(k) and an IRA

You might be able to contribute to both a 401(k) and IRA as part of your retirement preparation. “It’s a best practice to use both a 401(k) and IRA, if you are able,” Maher says. One way to do this would be to contribute the maximum amount you can to a 401(k) each year. After that, you could place additional funds in an IRA. “This will increase the amount of tax-free money you’re saving for retirement each year,” Maher says. However, those who earn more than certain IRS limits may be prohibited from saving in both types of accounts in the same year.

