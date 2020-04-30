Introducing U.S. News Hospital Heroes Series

Heroes run to the fire. Only this fire is invisible, tearing through communities across the United States, overwhelming even the…

Heroes run to the fire.

Only this fire is invisible, tearing through communities across the United States, overwhelming even the best-equipped hospitals and health systems.

While millions of Americans have been asked to stay at home to give doctors, nurses and clinical service teams on the front lines a fighting chance at keeping up with the relentless pace of the novel coronavirus, health care professionals nationwide are working around the clock to keep patients alive, colleagues safe and communities shielded from the ravages of this pandemic.

In recognition of these individuals — and the herculean efforts being mounted by hospitals, health systems and other institutions around the country — we are unveiling a special ongoing series: U.S. News Hospital Heroes.

We will shine a light on the many ways that these professionals are rising to meet the moment — often at great personal risk — as the country continues to grapple with shortages of personal protective equipment and test kits, and races to develop therapies and cures.

The project will unfold with a series of profiles published on usnews.com. Our goal is to introduce you to a cross section of the people involved in this historic response — including those in roles you may not have considered.

More than 1 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 60,000 people in the U.S. have lost their lives since the outbreak arrived at our doorstep. At least 9,200 health care workers have tested positive for the virus — which officials acknowledge is likely an undercount of the true magnitude.

While so many on the front lines may feel as if they are just doing their jobs, we’d like to take this moment to acknowledge their bravery, care and compassion. Thank you for running to the fire.

