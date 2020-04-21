Inmate caught after blaming prison escape on COVID-19

Authorities say a convicted drug trafficker who said he escaped from a federal prison in North Carolina because he feared…

Authorities say a convicted drug trafficker who said he escaped from a federal prison in North Carolina because he feared the coronavirus has surrendered after 18 days on the run. The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that Richard R. Cephas turned himself in at a federal courthouse in Delaware. He escaped in early April from a prison complex in Butner where dozens of prisoners have COVID-19. Prosecutors say he’ll be transferred back to North Carolina to face a prison escape charge. Prosecutors say Cephas was about two years from release when he escaped.

