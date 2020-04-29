Balanced Fund 12578.56 + 1.65 + 3.47 – 5.57
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2291.50 – .06 + .43 + 3.31
Emerging Markets 300.43 + 3.12 + 4.63 – 17.73
Equity Income Fund 11800.24 + 1.96 + 5.47 – 13.70
GNMA 783.23 + .19 + .30 + 2.94
General Municipal Debt 1358.96 – .50 – 1.50 – 4.55
Gold Fund 359.46 + .95 + 6.05 + 13.27
High Current Yield 2082.55 + .39 – 11.36
High Yield Municipal 615.91 – .46 – 1.47 – 8.62
International Fund 1686.36 + 2.27 + 5.20 – 16.14
Science and Technology Fund 3143.30 + 4.20 + 5.59 – 2.00
Short Investment Grade 372.51 + .19 + .35 – .28
Short Municipal 187.92 – .06 – .26 – .81
US Government 745.30 – .11 – .01 + 8.09
-0-
