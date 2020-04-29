Balanced Fund 12578.56 + 1.65 + 3.47 – 5.57 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2291.50 – .06 + .43 + 3.31 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12578.56 + 1.65 + 3.47 – 5.57

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2291.50 – .06 + .43 + 3.31

Emerging Markets 300.43 + 3.12 + 4.63 – 17.73

Equity Income Fund 11800.24 + 1.96 + 5.47 – 13.70

GNMA 783.23 + .19 + .30 + 2.94

General Municipal Debt 1358.96 – .50 – 1.50 – 4.55

Gold Fund 359.46 + .95 + 6.05 + 13.27

High Current Yield 2082.55 + .39 – 11.36

High Yield Municipal 615.91 – .46 – 1.47 – 8.62

International Fund 1686.36 + 2.27 + 5.20 – 16.14

Science and Technology Fund 3143.30 + 4.20 + 5.59 – 2.00

Short Investment Grade 372.51 + .19 + .35 – .28

Short Municipal 187.92 – .06 – .26 – .81

US Government 745.30 – .11 – .01 + 8.09

