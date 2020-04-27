Balanced Fund 12363.27 + .86 + 1.17 – 7.18 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2282.30 – .52 – .16 + 2.89 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12363.27 + .86 + 1.17 – 7.18

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2282.30 – .52 – .16 + 2.89

Emerging Markets 292.25 + 2.62 + 1.50 – 19.97

Equity Income Fund 11526.28 + 1.79 + 2.03 – 15.70

GNMA 780.48 – .10 + .09 + 2.58

General Municipal Debt 1367.21 – .29 – 1.63 – 3.98

Gold Fund 359.67 + 1.34 + 11.52 + 13.34

High Current Yield 2068.83 – .19 – 1.81 – 11.94

High Yield Municipal 620.67 – .11 – 1.50 – 7.91

International Fund 1633.17 + 1.40 + 1.19 – 18.78

Science and Technology Fund 3058.05 + 1.27 + 2.31 – 4.66

Short Investment Grade 373.18 + .47 + .50 – .10

Short Municipal 188.08 – .07 – .28 – .72

US Government 731.30 – 2.09 – 1.82 + 6.06

