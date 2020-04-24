Balanced Fund 12257.69 + .74 – .63 – 7.98 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2320.23 + 1.31 + 1.61 + 4.60 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12257.69 + .74 – .63 – 7.98

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2320.23 + 1.31 + 1.61 + 4.60

Emerging Markets 285.87 – .38 – 1.55 – 21.71

Equity Income Fund 11333.29 + 1.40 – 1.61 – 17.11

GNMA 780.66 – .13 – .11 + 2.61

General Municipal Debt 1371.16 – .27 – 1.42 – 3.70

Gold Fund 361.19 + 3.37 + 13.72 + 13.82

High Current Yield 2075.84 – .23 – 1.97 – 11.65

High Yield Municipal 621.01 – .31 – 1.50 – 7.86

International Fund 1601.77 – .05 – 1.78 – 20.34

Science and Technology Fund 3023.59 + 1.79 – .01 – 5.73

Short Investment Grade 371.72 + .09 + .08 – .49

Short Municipal 188.29 + .01 – .18 – .61

US Government 738.30 – 1.08 – .68 + 7.08

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.