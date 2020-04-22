Balanced Fund 12148.96 + 1.12 + .35 – 8.79 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2289.80 + .15 + .40 + 3.23 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12148.96 + 1.12 + .35 – 8.79

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2289.80 + .15 + .40 + 3.23

Emerging Markets 287.49 + 2.64 + 1.23 – 21.27

Equity Income Fund 11196.54 + 1.86 + .55 – 18.11

GNMA 780.53 + .09 – .09 + 2.59

General Municipal Debt 1377.86 – .52 – 1.03 – 3.23

Gold Fund 337.74 + 5.13 + 5.38 + 6.43

High Current Yield 2081.83 + .06 – .90 – 11.39

High Yield Municipal 624.93 – .46 – 1.00 – 7.28

International Fund 1602.54 + 1.64 + 1.05 – 20.31

Science and Technology Fund 2975.12 + 3.45 + 1.27 – 7.24

Short Investment Grade 372.37 + .35 + .33 – .32

Short Municipal 188.45 – .03 – .17 – .52

US Government 748.60 + .22 + .65 + 8.57

