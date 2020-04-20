Balanced Fund 12350.13 + 1.75 + 1.78 – 7.28 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2291.28 + .14 + 2.06 + 3.30 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12350.13 + 1.75 + 1.78 – 7.28

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2291.28 + .14 + 2.06 + 3.30

Emerging Markets 291.28 + 2.42 + 2.08 – 20.23

Equity Income Fund 11493.50 + 3.17 + .91 – 15.94

GNMA 781.24 + .04 – .12 + 2.68

General Municipal Debt 1390.03 – .12 + .55 – 2.37

Gold Fund 323.39 – .46 + 6.50 + 1.91

High Current Yield 2112.97 + .43 + 2.03 – 10.07

High Yield Municipal 630.38 – .10 + .63 – 6.47

International Fund 1630.64 + 2.79 + 1.44 – 18.91

Science and Technology Fund 3024.56 + 1.59 + 5.31 – 5.70

Short Investment Grade 373.79 + .71 + 1.19 + .06

Short Municipal 188.73 + .05 + .14 – .38

US Government 745.84 + .02 + .87 + 8.17

