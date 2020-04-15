Balanced Fund 12105.43 – 1.33 + 2.91 – 9.12 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2280.62 + .61 + 3.43 + 2.82 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12105.43 – 1.33 + 2.91 – 9.12

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2280.62 + .61 + 3.43 + 2.82

Emerging Markets 285.50 – 1.44 + 1.81 – 21.82

Equity Income Fund 11124.97 – 2.94 + 3.10 – 18.64

GNMA 780.67 + .02 – .28 + 2.61

General Municipal Debt 1391.70 – .03 + 1.48 – 2.25

Gold Fund 322.02 – 1.28 + 15.46 + 1.48

High Current Yield 2099.85 – .54 + 5.04 – 10.62

High Yield Municipal 631.22 – .05 + 1.86 – 6.35

International Fund 1577.00 – 3.45 + .70 – 21.58

Science and Technology Fund 2936.48 – 1.65 + 5.40 – 8.45

Short Investment Grade 371.04 + .01 + 1.09 – .67

Short Municipal 188.76 – .03 + .36 – .36

US Government 731.25 – .97 – 1.22 + 6.05

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.