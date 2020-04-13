Balanced Fund 12080.59 – .44 + 6.64 – 9.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2265.31 + .91 + 3.03 + 2.13 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12080.59 – .44 + 6.64 – 9.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2265.31 + .91 + 3.03 + 2.13

Emerging Markets 285.01 – .12 + 7.54 – 21.95

Equity Income Fund 11215.75 – 1.53 + 10.44 – 17.97

GNMA 780.80 – .17 + 2.63

General Municipal Debt 1388.36 + .43 + 2.34 – 2.49

Gold Fund 322.82 + 6.31 + 22.13 + 1.73

High Current Yield 2088.80 + .86 + 6.30 – 11.09

High Yield Municipal 629.53 + .50 + 2.67 – 6.60

International Fund 1599.16 – .52 + 8.04 – 20.47

Science and Technology Fund 2877.41 + .19 + 10.61 – 10.29

Short Investment Grade 371.05 + .45 + 1.25 – .67

Short Municipal 188.70 + .13 + .58 – .40

US Government 738.29 – .15 – .67 + 7.07

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.