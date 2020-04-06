Balanced Fund 11737.39 + 3.61 + .59 – 11.88 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2198.50 – .01 + .46 – .88 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 11737.39 + 3.61 + .59 – 11.88

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2198.50 – .01 + .46 – .88

Emerging Markets 277.02 + 4.53 + 2.62 – 24.14

Equity Income Fund 10786.63 + 6.21 + .89 – 21.11

GNMA 782.44 + .21 + .36 + 2.84

General Municipal Debt 1364.46 + .58 – 2.60 – 4.17

Gold Fund 278.83 + 5.49 + 8.45 – 12.14

High Current Yield 1968.29 + .17 – 1.71 – 16.22

High Yield Municipal 615.91 + .45 – 3.84 – 8.62

International Fund 1555.93 + 5.12 + .37 – 22.62

Science and Technology Fund 2804.04 + 7.79 + 1.29 – 12.58

Short Investment Grade 366.54 + .02 + .39 – 1.88

Short Municipal 187.89 + .14 – .29 – .82

US Government 742.72 – .07 + .67 + 7.72

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.