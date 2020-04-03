Balanced Fund 11344.80 – .81 – 1.16 – 14.83 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.16 + .31 + 1.29 – .58 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 11344.80 – .81 – 1.16 – 14.83

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.16 + .31 + 1.29 – .58

Emerging Markets 264.39 – 1.77 – 1.55 – 27.60

Equity Income Fund 10162.42 – 1.61 – 2.03 – 25.68

GNMA 780.41 + .01 + .41 + 2.57

General Municipal Debt 1355.03 + .53 – 3.29 – 4.83

Gold Fund 263.50 – 1.07 + 1.42 – 16.97

High Current Yield 1963.71 – .79 – 1.09 – 16.42

High Yield Municipal 614.16 + .70 – 4.19 – 8.88

International Fund 1475.21 – 2.17 – 3.66 – 26.64

Science and Technology Fund 2597.57 – 1.82 – 3.30 – 19.01

Short Investment Grade 366.76 + .06 + .86 – 1.82

Short Municipal 187.67 + .20 – .34 – .94

US Government 744.80 + .32 + 1.00 + 8.02

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.