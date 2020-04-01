Balanced Fund 11307.45 – 2.49 + .55 – 15.11 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2198.91 + .13 + 4.13 – .86 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 11307.45 – 2.49 + .55 – 15.11

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2198.91 + .13 + 4.13 – .86

Emerging Markets 260.98 – 3.77 – 3.30 – 28.53

Equity Income Fund 10071.84 – 4.20 + .42 – 26.34

GNMA 779.73 + .04 + .78 + 2.48

General Municipal Debt 1355.90 – 2.56 + .03 – 4.77

Gold Fund 254.97 + 1.61 – 7.77 – 19.65

High Current Yield 1976.50 – 1.85 + 3.92 – 15.87

High Yield Municipal 614.62 – 3.25 – .50 – 8.81

International Fund 1483.48 – 3.75 – 1.61 – 26.23

Science and Technology Fund 2598.63 – 4.72 – 2.14 – 18.98

Short Investment Grade 366.72 + .09 + 2.19 – 1.83

Short Municipal 187.52 – .41 + .39 – 1.02

US Government 729.47 – 1.25 + .33 + 5.80

