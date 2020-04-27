Incidental Medical Findings: an Unexpected Gift

Late last year, U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani received a kidney tumor diagnosis when she went to the emergency…

Late last year, U.S. Olympic figure skater Maia Shibutani received a kidney tumor diagnosis when she went to the emergency room for what she thought was a stomach bug. These types of stories make headlines because they’re fascinating. They’re also intriguing because the general public appreciates the “meant to be” nature of receiving comprehensive medical care that catches disease and illness that a person didn’t previously know they had.

Indeed, incidental medical findings are a good thing because they can alert patients and health professionals to issues earlier than when they become symptomatic. Especially in the case of cancer, earlier is always better. A disease that is found sooner rather than later in its progression is often more successfully cured, which means survival rates are usually more favorable.

[See: 5 Common Preventable Medical Errors.]

Kidney tumors specifically don’t typically begin presenting outward symptoms until they’ve grown large enough to notice. Once enough growth has occurred, symptoms can include hematuria or blood that’s present in the urine, low back pain and lower body swelling. But what about when a kidney tumor diagnosis happens early, before these symptoms have had a chance to make their presence known? In cases where the discovery of the tumor was the result of an examination for another reason, the mass is usually small enough to be removed, and most of the kidney can remain intact.

Kidney tumors aren’t the only conditions that are discoverable via incidental medical findings. I have first-hand experience in discovering bladder cancer, prostate cancer and even testicular cancer “by accident” when a patient came to my office to be evaluated for something else. Of course, this all begs the question: How can we be sure to catch health issues sooner rather than later, without becoming a hypochondriac?

[See: How to Be a Good Patient Wingman.]

The answer is simple and two-fold. First, advocate for your health by staying on top of routine health screenings. As a doctor, I can’t stress enough how vital that annual health physical is to your continued health and overall wellness. We are fortunate in America to have access to routine health care that’s readily available to stop medical issues before they start, or to catch them early enough to treat them in the least invasive and disruptive way possible. Everyone — men, women and children — should get a physical annually.

As you age, screening for other health concerns becomes more of a priority as well. From my urological point of view, I want to see men for annual prostate screening beginning at age 55. The incidence of prostate cancer increases after 55 in men, and it’s essential to establish a baseline PSA (prostate-specific antigen). Of course, if a man has a family history of prostate cancer or other factors that put him at a higher risk of developing this type of cancer, screening may be indicated at an earlier age. But these are all meaningful discussions to have with a trusted health care provider.

The second part of answering the question about catching health issues as soon as possible is that you shouldn’t allow health problems to go unexamined. If you’re dealing with medical symptoms that don’t go away on their own in a reasonable amount of time or with at-home or over-the-counter treatment, don’t ignore them. See a doctor. As a urologist, it’s heartbreaking to see patients who let an issue go for so long because they were embarrassed or scared, only to have it become far more significant or even life-threatening down the road.

[See: 10 Lessons From Empowered Patients.]

Don’t ignore your body’s alarms. Make an appointment. Get whatever it is checked out. If the issue turns out to be a “no big deal” problem, great. But if it turns out to be something more, you’ll be glad you took action as soon as you did.

More from U.S. News

Questions to Ask a Pain Management Doctor

8 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Colon Cancer

How Hospitals Are Using Technology to Become More Patient-Centered

Incidental Medical Findings: an Unexpected Gift originally appeared on usnews.com