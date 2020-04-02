Humor Helps Caregivers Cope With Stress

I originally started writing this way before the word ” coronavirus” slipped into the lexicon. At the time, I thought…

I originally started writing this way before the word ” coronavirus” slipped into the lexicon. At the time, I thought it would be a great tie-in addressing caregiver stress through humor because April is both Stress Awareness Month and National Humor Month. If you’re a smart caregiver, you already equated the solution to the problem. Stressed? Find the humor.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nearly 1 in 5 family caregivers report being in fair or poor health, going on to describe caregiving as “a public health issue of increasing importance.”

Stress is a serious issue for family caregivers. It’s not uncommon for caregivers to have serious health problems, including depression or anxiety, and some caregivers can predecease the loved one for whom they are providing care. Up to 70% of family caregivers have significant symptoms of depression.

First, Let’s Stress a Bit

Stress is caused by the emotional and physical strain of caregiving. How can you tell if you’re stressed? You might be feeling overwhelmed, perhaps having panic attacks. Your sleep has been affected — too little, too much. Likewise, your weight might be fluctuating. You lose interest in activities. You’re quick to anger. You’re constantly sad and worried. And you may take to alcohol or drugs for relief.

Bottom line: You’re stressed, and it can impact your health. Sadness can lead to clinical depression. You can suffer long-term medical problems such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes. You might have a weaker immune system causing you to get sick more often and miss work. And yes, you could die like my sister did from lung cancer in the midst of her caregiver journey with our mom.

The Practical Side of Stress Relief

Never dismiss your feelings as “just stress.” Find classes that can teach you about stress and support groups that can lift you up. Stay in touch with society — your family, your friends. Learn to say no. Learn to make time for yourself. Of course, stay active and eat healthy. Ask for help and that includes seeing your doctor when needed.

While Caregiving Is Serious, Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously

As a caregiver, people will inundate you with advice. While some of it will be helpful, it can also add stress to your life. Don’t let it. Find the humor in the situations in which you find yourself.

My friend Peter Rosenberger did a public service announcement with Jeff Foxworthy, playing off his “You Might Be a Redneck” schtick. With Peter’s permission, here is what they came up with for caregivers — and guess what — these are all true.

— If you start dividing your M&M’s into a pillbox, you might be a caregiver.

— If you ever hooked up your dog to your wife’s wheelchair just to see if it would work, you might be a caregiver.

— If you can remember your parents’ social security number and not your own, you might be a caregiver.

— If you have more than six doctors a year sending you Christmas cards, you might be a caregiver.

— If you ever changed a dressing while cooking turkey with dressing, yes, you might be a caregiver.

Be On the Lookout for Humor

Did you ever buy a car and think you had something unique — and then started noticing more and more of “your” car on the road? They were always there. You just didn’t see them. It’s the same with humor. It’s there if you look for the irony.

For example, my mom was pretty predictable in certain situations. A trigger that drove me crazy was mom saying “what took you so long” even if I was on time to pick her up for something. So, I would start coming up with outrageous reasons for why I was late. I had to walk the dog. I don’t have a dog. OK, I was walking the neighbor’s dog.

A caregiver colleague of mine, Breeda Miller, turned times like these into mental bingo. She knew the five or six things her mom would say every day. Every time one was uttered, instead of getting angry, she made a mental note. So invariably, her mother would say all of the phrases and she declared BINGO, be it to herself. This was a mental win for her.

Journal It!

I am writing my second book consisting of crazy things my mother said and did over her life. It’s laugh-out-loud funny. It may bring a smile in the moment and most certainly will bring smiles and tears when you look at it after the caregiving.

Permission to Improvise and Be Silly

I talk to health providers about the need to be silly and have them tweet like birds and flap their wings to the tune of Rockin’ Robin in my keynote “The Meaning of Life.” It works — and it’s remembered.

I learned from singing in senior places that you learn how to accept people with dementia. If someone comes up and wants to sing, go ahead. Want to dance? Fine. Talk to me about their long-passed mother as if she’s still alive? Fine too. I just enter their reality and conversation. I never thought of it as improvisation but it is. You’ll find yourself improvising too. Just roll with it.

If you can control your attitude and your perception of what’s happening around you, it can make you feel better. Recognize what’s not in your control. You don’t have control over your loved one’s decline, for example. But you can control your attitude and mindset. And boy, is that more needed right now than ever.

