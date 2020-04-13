How to Write a Will (and Other Important Documents) During Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus pandemic may be the kick in the rear you needed to finally write a will, designate powers…

The novel coronavirus pandemic may be the kick in the rear you needed to finally write a will, designate powers of attorney or cement health care directives.

You may be worried that your exposure to the disease or preexisting health conditions would make you more likely to die of COVID-19. Or maybe you want your health care wishes known if you’re put on a ventilator or fall into a coma. “The need (for an estate plan) is always there, it’s just that the motivation is there right now,” says Chas Rampenthal, general counsel for online law resource LegalZoom.

But how do you make plans for your death or incapacity when you can’t meet with a lawyer in person and when social distancing makes meeting with a notary or witnesses difficult?

The good news is that many lawyers and some states are loosening up guidelines on in-person meetings and helping worried Americans get their affairs in order.

Here are the steps to take to build an estate plan during the coronavirus pandemic:

— Call your lawyer.

— Write a will or revocable trust.

— Make health care directives.

— Designate a financial power of attorney.

— Sign your documents while social distancing.

Call Your Lawyer

Many estate-planning attorneys stress that, while they’re not hosting meetings in the office, they’re still working with clients during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re using Zoom all the time,” says Neil Solarz, shareholder and director at Weinstock Manion, based in Los Angeles. “I have no problem, with the circumstances, meeting someone via Zoom.”

So ask whether you may discuss, draft or update estate-planning documents via videoconference instead of in person. Your lawyer will likely be able to accommodate you, given the circumstances.

Of course, online will-writing resources, such as LegalZoom or FreeWill, can help you start your will-writing process without heading to an attorney’s office. But if you had planned to work with a lawyer, don’t assume that you have to draft a will with an online service. An attorney may still be accepting new clients remotely.

Write a Will or Revocable Trust

Your will helps your loved ones know how to disburse your assets, care for your minor children and settle other affairs after your death. It can help transfer property, name charitable beneficiaries and establish trusts.

Similarly, a revocable living trust can be used to transfer an estate after death, with the benefit of avoiding probate (public legal proceedings). It can be changed and updated while the grantor is living and accompany a companion will.

Discuss with your attorney which documents best match your needs. And don’t forget to update any beneficiary designations on your retirement, life insurance and other financial accounts.

Make Health Care Directives

This is a crucial estate-planning step if you’re concerned about a long, complicated health care event (for example, hospitalization with COVID-19) and want to make your health care wishes known.

A living will tells medical professionals when to cease life-sustaining treatment if you are in a vegetative state. It can accompany a durable power of attorney for health care, which names someone as a proxy to make health care decisions for you if you’re incapacitated. If you have specific wishes related to the treatment of COVID-19, discuss those with your health care proxy.

Designate a Financial Power of Attorney

You may also want to name someone to take care of nonhealth matters, such as filing tax returns, selling property or managing your financial affairs if you’re incapacitated.

Experts have differing opinions when it comes to making these powers “durable,” meaning they’re in effect once the paperwork is signed, or “springing,” meaning they “spring” into effect once you are deemed unable to make your own decisions. “For people who are skittish about it, pick someone you really trust,” says Jennifer Abelaj, senior counsel for Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP in New York City. You may select a family member or close friend if you have confidence in them.

Sign Your Documents While Social Distancing

A coronavirus-fueled challenge will be figuring out how to appropriately sign estate-planning documents while quarantining. Many states require notarization or witnesses when signing estate-planning documents such as wills and health care powers of attorney. “In this particular time, when we’re all trying to socially distance, the idea of having a whole bunch of people sit around your kitchen table and sign a legal document may not be something you want to do,” Rampenthal says.

The good news, he says, is that there’s no law requiring everyone to sit at the same table and watch you sign your documents. Some states have laws allowing online notarization or are easing in-person requirements during the pandemic. For example, in New York, notaries are now allowed to use audio-video technology due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

If your state doesn’t allow online remote notarization, you may be able to work creatively with a notary who can watch you sign from several feet away, use a different pen and practice other health-safety measures.

The rules surrounding how to sign and witness estate-planning documents, such as a will, vary from state to state. Abelaj recommends doing a quick Google search with common-sense words such as “Ohio” and “electronic will signing” to find attorney blogs or state sites detailing the latest information on how this works in your location.

Remember, too, that while this time is frightening and emotional, you’ll need to view your financial and health care wishes with clear eyes and a calm mind. You want to create documents that will last beyond the pandemic. This is as good a time as any to get your estate plan in place, but think logically through your wishes. Don’t panic.

