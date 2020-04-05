How to Study for At-Home AP Online Exams Due to the Coronavirus

In response to concerns about the novel coronavirus and its real and potential impact on academic matters, the College Board…

In response to concerns about the novel coronavirus and its real and potential impact on academic matters, the College Board recently revealed some groundbreaking news: All spring 2020 AP exams will be administered online.

This news comes as a relief to those who feared that COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, would necessitate the cancellation of AP exams. However, the switch to digital testing entails some important changes that students must stay abreast of and address through their study efforts.

What AP Test-Takers Should Expect

Format. All end-of-year AP exams this spring will consist of a 45-minute free-response section administered online. Students who prefer to or must write their responses by hand will have the option of sending in pictures of their work to be graded.

Content. Because COVID-19 school closures have interrupted the pace and sequencing of many AP courses, the College Board is designing abridged versions of its AP exams.

For most AP tests, the content of the last two to four course units will not be assessed, and the focus will instead be on class content that was covered on or before early March. In addition, the end-of-year exams for AP Computer Science Principles and AP Seminar will be canceled altogether.

Cancellation policy. The College Board understands that not all students are comfortable with online testing or may not be in a position to devote full attention to an AP test right now. For this reason, the company has decided to implement a no-charge cancellation policy.

Before making an impulsive decision to cancel the exam, however, students should think the matter over for a few weeks and try to get accustomed to the online format.

Technology. Students will be able to take their AP exams from any device with internet capabilities, such as a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. However, it is recommended that students use a device they are already familiar with and that they know is reliable.

If possible, test-takers should avoid using a brand new device that they are still learning to maneuver, or an extremely old device that could malfunction during the exam. Students who need help because they lack access to the internet or a testing device should contact the College Board.

Scoring. Due to modifications to the 2020 AP testing format, the College Board will be unable to provide subscores for certain exams taken this spring.

The College Board plans to announce further information about testing changes in the near future. Students can stay informed by checking out the College Board website’s AP updates.

How AP Test-Takers Can Prepare

Practice with free-response questions. Since all spring 2020 AP tests will consist purely of free-response questions, it is only logical to practice answering these types of items.

In particular, students will need to get comfortable with writing complete, logically sound and grammatically correct sentences. Test-takers should also enable proofreading features on their device to ensure that writing is up to standards.

Train in the online testing process. Whenever possible, students should simulate real testing conditions when answering practice AP material. A traditional AP exam lasts several hours, but this year online exams will last only 45 minutes.

This is likely good news for students who tend to get antsy in front of computer screens for long periods. Nonetheless, shortened exam times should not be understood as a lowering of the bar. AP studies should be taken seriously and prepared for with the same dedication as under normal circumstances.

Take advantage of free resources. Students preparing for AP online exams should regularly check the College Board’s news and updates section for links and resources. Switching from printed to digital study resources can help test-takers be as prepared as possible for the online testing format.

The College Board is taking steps to help students succeed this school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can do their part by staying informed and adapting test prep for the new digital format.

