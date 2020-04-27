How to Stand Out as a Law School Transfer Applicant

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who…

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who send in inquiries. If you have a question about law school admissions, email us for a chance to be featured in a future post.

As the school year winds down, some first-year law students are considering transferring to other law schools. This month’s mailbag installment features questions from two readers seeking to transfer for personal reasons or professional advantage.

I’ve recently come across the Law Admissions Lowdown article “Data-Based Tips for Law School Transfer Applicants.” I am currently a 1L seeking to transfer to a law school with stronger offerings in critical race studies. I finished fall semester with a 3.75 GPA, ranking top 5%. Due to COVID-19, my law school, like many others, has switched to credit/no credit grading this semester. Therefore, I will not be receiving a GPA or class rank for spring semester. Do you have advice on how to strengthen my chances at successfully transferring? – PW

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on this semester’s grades is unprecedented, but applying to transfer without second-semester grades is not. Law schools open to transfer applications in early spring and many have deadlines in June, before second-semester grades typically come out. Most law schools urge transfer applicants to submit second-semester grades when they arrive, but admissions officers are likely to assess your application before then.

[Read: 3 Must-Do Tasks for Law School Students Looking to Transfer.]

Rest assured that most transfer applicants this year will face the complications you mention. Applicants from law schools still issuing letter grades this term will nonetheless struggle with the uncertainty of being evaluated without the benefit of learning and collaboration on campus. Admissions officers know that any such grades may not be accurate performance indicators.

This unusual crisis will force admissions officers to either concentrate on first-semester grades or give more weight to other indicators of academic strength, such as the LSAT or recommendation letters. Grades are the most important factor for transfer applicants, particularly those from well-ranked schools, so your high marks put you in an enviable position.

Still, you should make a clear argument for your transfer. Your desire to join a specific highly regarded academic program is an excellent rationale, which you should emphasize in your transfer application. Ditch your old personal statement and write a fresh essay centered on how your transfer would serve your career goals.

[Read: 3 Don’ts for New Law Students Planning to Transfer.]

Also , make sure your resume and recommendation letters support your stated interests and aspirations. Best of luck!

I am currently a 1L in a top-30 law school with a GPA of 3.33 from my first semester. I would love to transfer to a top-20 school in California or Arizona to be closer to the job market there and my family. My father recently passed away and it has taken a toll to be far from loved ones. What is the average GPA for transferring? Is there any advice you may suggest if my GPA is too low? Thank you. – AK

The American Bar Association regularly releases data on transfer applicants’ average grades. Their data shows that accepted transfer applicants for top-tier law schools tend to rank in the top 10% of their class. While your grades are respectable, particularly for a first-semester student, they would not be competitive for California’s top-ranked law schools. Unfortunately, the pandemic may complicate your odds of improving your chances through higher grades or extracurricular activities.

[Read: The Impact of the Coronavirus on Legal Education.]

If you still want to move west for personal and professional reasons, I suggest that you apply to schools ranked similarly to yours. For example, the law schools of Arizona State University and the University of Arizona would set you up well in the growing legal markets of the Southwest. Similarly, you might consider rising stars in California like the University of California –Irvine and UC–Davis law schools.

To balance out your grades, you would need favorable recommendation letters from professors and a strong resume and essay. Your application should clearly communicate why you are transferring, how you will contribute to your new campus community and how your new school would enable you to achieve your career goals. Be sure to mention if you plan to practice law nearby, since schools often appreciate applicants likely to maintain strong local ties as alumni.

If your father’s untimely passing impacted your performance in your first semester, consider writing an addendum to briefly explain the circumstances. Maintain a professional tone in your communications to show you are ready to become a mature, capable and reliable lawyer.

More from U.S. News

5 Traits That Help People Get Into Top Law Schools

How to Get a Compelling Letter of Recommendation for Law School

How to Talk About Yourself Modestly on a Law School Application

How to Stand Out as a Law School Transfer Applicant originally appeared on usnews.com