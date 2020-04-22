How to Show Your Next Employer You’re Excellent in a Crisis

The security director turned social media influencer is one of the many employee stories that is bringing smiles during these…

The security director turned social media influencer is one of the many employee stories that is bringing smiles during these difficult times. If you’re not familiar, #HashtagTheCowboy is the now-viral hashtag used by the head of security who was asked to take over social media for the National Cowboy Museum. Since he was able to be on-site, he was asked to share images and posts of exhibits. He didn’t know the difference between a hashtag and a selfie station, but his openness to take on additional duties and share his experiences (and his funny mistakes) has netted impactful and far-reaching exposure for the museum, growing their social followers from 7,000 to more than 300,000 and garnering international media attention.

It’s a story to keep in mind if you are looking for a new job. Social-distancing is altering how businesses recruit and hire. For one, the hiring process has gone remote, with in-person interviews replaced by phone or videoconference. Plus, many have experienced layoffs when their employers were forced to cease operations. Yet the coronavirus is increasing demand for some types of jobs (for example, jobs in delivery and fulfillment, grocery and health care-related administration and support), which may be welcome options for those whose careers are on hold during this pandemic.

Companies weathering this unprecedented event want to find out just how well you’ll perform in a changing environment and in workplaces that require safety measures and new protocols. After all, who could have foreseen the challenge we’re facing today?

Adaptability, collaboration, emotional intelligence and persuasion are highlighted in LinkedIn’s annual survey of the top skills employers are looking for. Here’s how to show recruiters and interviewers that you’ve mastered these soft skills, which are great to have in normal times, but essential while working during a crisis.

Be a Great Persuader

During this crisis, it’s unlikely you can talk in-person with a potential employer. If you’re being interviewed via video or phone, demonstrate that you can communicate in a clear, organized manner. Make your points succinctly. If it will help, jot down some main themes you want to cover and have notes nearby or place them by your laptop screen so you can glance at them as a reminder. Describe the methods that you take to ensure your written communication in emails, text or chats are understood by recipients, including ways you follow up.

Talk About Your Professionalism and Work Ethic

This is a good time to demonstrate that you work well without supervision, especially now that social distancing has required many people to work remotely. So, what makes a dependable employee? Employers want to see you can maintain work schedules, take initiative to prioritize, complete tasks and meet goals. Even though you’re probably going to do a video interview, your appearance, attire and workspace background matter, especially if the role will involve face time with customers.

Before you get on a video call with your interviewer, make sure your background is clean and organized. Because dealing with distractions is a top challenge for remote workers, be prepared to describe how you manage them in order to better focus on your work. If you’re applying for a job at a physical location, it is essential to demonstrate that you take procedures and safety precautions seriously. Show that you are dependable and disciplined and will have a high attention to detail.

Adapt and Be a Good Learner

If your pre-pandemic career has been put on hold, you may wish to check out temporary jobs that are now in high demand — for example, delivery workers. Amazon recently announced it was hiring 100,000 workers (drivers, fulfillment and distribution professionals) to support higher demand for deliveries. Grocery stores are also looking to hire more workers — from overnight stockers to part-time cashiers — to keep up with demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

If you’re applying for one of these jobs, talk to your interviewer about how you’ve successfully adapted to change or expanded your duties at your past jobs. Whatever job you’re going for during this crisis, you may have to quickly learn some new technology, whether it is point-of-sale solutions, inventory and shipping management or remote computing. If there’s a learning curve involved, show that you’re open to learning new things. Talk to your interviewer about the processes you’ve employed to readily explore and try out new technologies to boost your productivity and how, when it’s needed, you access help from learning systems or training opportunities.

Be a Team Player

A COVID-19 workplace impact survey of 1,032 employees across the U.S. found that less than a quarter of those surveyed thought their organization’s culture “fosters employee innovation and collaboration to deal with a crisis.” But it’s in crises like these that you may be asked to step up your team-building and leadership skills. Demonstrate how you would build strong, positive working relationships with a supervisor and team members because extra effort may be needed to establish regular check-ins or calls. Provide evidence of how you’ve collaborated with others in the past to get tasks done in unusual circumstances.

Show Your Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills

Employers want to know how self-reliant a candidate will be on the job, how they will gather information from a variety of sources to fully understand a problem, multitask in a fast-paced environment and complete and deliver their work on time. In your interviews, describe how you get past roadblocks and whom you turn to for assistance. A recent article in the Harvard Business Review warns of the dangers of employees isolating over long periods of time, including an increased intention to quit. If you’ll be working remotely, your potential employer wants to see that you won’t isolate when you’re having a problem and that you’ll ask co-workers or your boss for help.

Be Emotionally Intelligent

Regardless of the position you’re seeking, it helps to be flexible and adaptable to diverse environments. Tension between co-workers, when not properly addressed, can lead to workplace bullying or even harassment. Such hostile work environments can come with their own sets of challenges. Employers want to know that you have an open mind and that you’ll always treat others — including those of different backgrounds, beliefs, races, sexual orientation and gender — with respect.

Show How You Can Lead and Manage

A March McKinsey & Company article focusing on leadership in a crisis argues against any instinct to “consolidate decision-making authority and control information.” Instead, McKinsey advises fostering “collaboration and transparency” across teams. During your interview, talk about how you use innovative thinking to go beyond traditional protocols and how you share your work with colleagues and invite feedback. How do you engage with others to become involved in new projects that may further your career?

Making connections and understanding issues others face — even via video or conference calls — can help everyone further their careers. If you think you’ve done a good job with that, provide your interviewer with examples. Do your best to demonstrate your capabilities as a trusted, dependable employee during any situation and take a step further to back up your claims. Share news about any awards from your employer or industry groups.

Lastly, before filling out an application and interviewing, prepare your list of co-workers, managers and executives who can be your best references. Make sure you ask them first, and help them be prepared to cite specific examples in their feedback about how you excelled in an emergency.

