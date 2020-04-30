How to Prepare for a Virtual RD Visit

In many ways, virtual appointments with a registered dietitian are very similar to those that are conducted in person, says…

In many ways, virtual appointments with a registered dietitian are very similar to those that are conducted in person, says Lise Gloede, a registered dietitian based in Arlington, Virginia.

Like many other registered dietitians and other health care providers, Gloede began exclusively conducting virtual appointments in mid-March, as elected officials throughout the country issued stay-at-home orders for most people to try to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.

The adjustments she and patients have had to make for virtual appointments have been minimal and manageable. For example, Gloede has new patients email her their insurance paperwork through her HIPPA-secure online system. She then emails them a link for the virtual visit.

New and continuing patients can expect Gloede to cover the same ground she would during an in-person appointment.

Gloede typically covers these issues during a virtual appointment:

— Eating habits.

— Medical history.

— Weight history.

— Exercise habits.

Once she’s obtained this information, Gloede talks to her clients about what improvements they can make regarding eating and exercise habits. “I usually tell my clients to have a pen and paper handy to take notes, as we want to come out of the session with some realistic strategies and goals,” Gloede says. “We look at what types of improvements we can make.”

For example, cutting down on the intake of added sugar or boosting the amount of time spent exercising could be weight-loss strategies.

“Generally, these (virtual) sessions are similar to the ones I’d have in person, though I have to email my clients my handouts (about food and nutrition) instead of going over them in person,” Gloede says.

During in-person appointments, Gloede has some clients check their weight on a scale in her office. These clients weigh themselves on their own scale during virtual appointments. Some do better tracking progress based on how their clothes feel. Looking at food logs and exercise patterns are also important ways to measure progress.

“For some clients, this is an opportunity to not get obsessed over numbers on the scale, if that is something they struggle with, and to work on the food and movement changes they need to make,” Gloede says.

Adjusting to Virtual Appointments

Some clients need an appointment or two to become comfortable with virtual appointments, but the benefits of the approach will soon become evident, says Callie Exas, a registered dietitian based in New York City. She’s the founder of Callie Exas Nutrition & Wellness.

“I think virtual sessions with a registered dietitian offer a huge benefit to clients, and not just during a pandemic,” Exas says. “The biggest one is that it offers the client and the practitioner a lot more flexibility in terms of scheduling.”

It’s common for some clients to feel more comfortable talking about the root causes of their eating issues when they’re at home, Exas says.

Exas says she can do all the things she would do during an in-person appointment — share educational materials, strategies for meal preparation and recipes — during virtual meetings with clients.

Here are seven things you can do to get the most out of a virtual appointment with a registered dietitian:

— Fill out and provide required paperwork in advance.

— Be sure you have the right technology.

— Provide your previous year’s blood work.

— Choose the best place in your home for a virtual appointment.

— Develop a clear idea of your goals.

— Have a pen and paper handy.

— Be honest.

1. Fill out and provide required paperwork in advance. Filling out insurance forms and provider questionnaires in advance will help you and your registered dietitian use your appointment time efficiently, Gloede says.

It would also be helpful to provide these items to your registered dietitian before your appointment:

— A daily food log.

— A list of your current medications.

— A list of vitamins and nutritional supplements you’re taking.

2. Be sure you have the right technology. Some virtual platforms are better on laptops than on smartphones, and some web browsers work better than others. Before your virtual appointment, talk to your registered dietitian about these issues. For video visits, make sure you’ve conducted a run-through to make sure your camera, speakers and microphone all work.

3. Provide your most recent blood work. Be sure your registered dietitian has your latest blood work from an annual physical or other medical appointment, says Anna Kippen, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic. Blood work could provide such information as whether a patient is close to developing diabetes. This information can help your registered dietitian develop an effective strategy for helping you. “These records are very helpful when reviewing a patient’s medical conditions and need for nutrition alterations,” Kippen says.

4. Choose the best place in your home for a virtual appointment. Find a location in your home that’s quiet and where you have a good internet connection. “Another option if you are in a small space with other family members or pets that bark or meow loudly is to use headphones to be sure you can hear your dietitian clearly and she or he can hear you,” Gloede says. Make sure small children and pets are taken care of beforehand to avoid unnecessary interruptions.

5. Develop a clear idea of your goals. Your goal may be to lower your blood sugar levels to avoid developing diabetes. Or, you may want to lose a specific amount of weight. Develop specific goals and share them with your registered dietitian. “The more you know about what you are hoping to achieve, the more we can tailor your plan to that,” Kippen says.

6. Have a pen and paper handy. Write down what issues you want to cover and let your provider know. That will ensure your registered dietitian will make time for them.

Also, take notes during the appointment. “Taking notes will help you remember key points, agreed-upon realistic goals and strategies to follow through on them,” Gloede says. “This is especially important when the best-laid plans and strategies get sidetracked by a myriad of distractions. Research shows that we retain more information from pen and paper note-taking than writing them on a computer.”

7. Be honest. If you don’t tell your registered dietitian the truth about your current eating and exercise regimen, he or she won’t be able to help you work toward your goals in the most efficient way. “Remember, we are a team and we will never judge you,” Kippen says. “We have heard it all, trust me. You are far from the pickiest eater, unhealthiest dieter or laziest person I’ve seen this month, let alone in my career.”

