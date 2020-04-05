How to Prepare for a Virtual Doctor’s Visit

For Kerry Yonushonis, a clinical social worker in private practice in Houston, responding to the threat of coronavirus means transitioning…

For Kerry Yonushonis, a clinical social worker in private practice in Houston, responding to the threat of coronavirus means transitioning from her usual way of working with patients — in person — to more remote support and care.

Prior to the outbreak, “I was not using telehealth at all,” she says. “I wasn’t against it. I just think people get in a comfort zone.”

But as she saw the pandemic beginning to unfold in Europe in February, she realized she was going to have to make some changes — and fast. In order to maintain consistency for her clients and to keep her own business going, she started looking into adding telehealth as an option. And she’s not alone.

A Crisis Forces Change

Over the past several weeks as the pandemic has expanded, many people have seen their routine doctor’s visits postponed or outright canceled in an effort to reduce the risk of exposure of health professionals and the public to the novel coronavirus.

But while COVID-19, the potentially deadly illness caused by the virus, dominates our daily thoughts, it’s not the only health issue. People still need routine care for all manner of illnesses, injuries and conditions. Many health providers have started embracing telehealth as means of seeing patients and providing care remotely with no direct physical contact.

“In the current crisis, we’re trying to preserve personal protective equipment and minimize exposure” to the highly contagious coronavirus, says Dr. Phillippe Spiess, surgical genitourinary oncologist and medical director of Virtual Health at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida. Both limiting exposures and extending the reach of limited resources are critical efforts right now. Hence, telehealth options are gaining ground as a safer option for certain types of visits and sessions.

For some providers, this move has been a long time coming, finally made easier by relaxation of rules surrounding practitioner reimbursement for remote services. On March 17, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services broadened access to Medicare telehealth services to reduce the number of people traveling to and from doctors’ offices and other clinical sites. Other health insurers are also expanding the number and range of providers, conditions and situations where telehealth services will be covered. Some states are also expanding options for telehealth, all in the name of boosting social distancing and keeping people safe.

Expanding Options

This sudden expansion and increased access to telehealth has turned out to be a good thing for some providers — Yonushonis among them. She says that it was easier to transition to a virtual platform than she expected. “It was pretty seamless, which surprised me. I work in behavioral health, so I wasn’t sure how many of my clients would accept telehealth” as an option.

She says her initial concerns that there would be a piece missing from the connection she has with clients has not been an issue. “I was worried I’d miss some of those subtle cues” that can be important in understanding how someone is really doing. But it’s not been a problem with her established group of client, perhaps in part because “I know them well. I’m not sure that telehealth is the best option for new clients.”

A swift move to telehealth has also turned out to be relatively easy for some other providers as well. Jeanette Valdivieso, chief operating officer of Legacy Community Health, a full-service network of community medical clinics offering primary and specialty care to in the Texas Gulf Coast region, says that within three days of getting the go-ahead from Medicaid that it would reimburse sessions, Legacy was up and running with a Zoom-based telehealth platform that’s fully HIPPA compliant, secure and integrates with the practice’s electronic health records. “We had a lot of motivated providers that feel strongly, and we as an organization do as well, that we want to keep our patients safe during this pandemic.”

For the roughly 80 providers affiliated with the organization, shifting to an all-online platform has minimized their potential exposure to the virus and prevented direct social contact for hundreds of people just in the last few days.

Now, Legacy’s providers are offering routine pediatric and behavioral health options to patients via a new Virtual Pediatric Clinic. So far, the feedback has been very positive both from providers and patients and their families.

“Patients love it,” Valdivieso says. Parents and guardians also appreciate not having to drive to and from the office. Valdivieso also says that by shifting to home-based remote care, providers get a small window into the life of the child being treated, which can provide important context that’s not generally available when meeting in an office setting. “Providers are telling me they appreciate seeing the kid in the home environment. Other siblings might go by, and they can see how the kids interact and how the environment looks,” which can provide important insight to understanding the child more fully.

While telehealth is emerging as a good option for many health care services during this pandemic, it should be noted that not all services can be properly delivered remotely. Spiess says that while virtual appointments can do a lot, they might not be the best option for a visit where “you’re going to have an extensive physical exam. I’m a surgeon, and I operate on patients,” so naturally the surgery itself can’t be done remotely.

But there are still applications for telehealth for surgeons and other very hands-on providers in terms of post-operative follow up appointments. “Telehealth really allows you to continue caring for patients in the current situation without risk to the family and potential infection.” Even after this pandemic subsides, many practitioners believe that telehealth will remain a more widely available health care option.

How to Prepare for a Virtual Doctor’s Visit

If you or your child is new to telehealth, there are a few things you should know before you hop online for your first visit.

— Check that you have the right equipment. Most telehealth visits involve a video component. To be able to connect using both video and audio requires the use of a smartphone, tablet or computer that’s connected to the internet. You may also need to download an app or software to connect with the provider. Before your first visit, be sure you have the right hardware, that it’s powered up and ready to go at the time of your appointment and remember that “you also have to have a good internet connection” for the software to work properly, Valdivieso says. Not always an easy task for all, but a stronger signal means a smoother, more stable and reliable connection.

— Check with your insurance company. Rules and regulations are changing rapidly, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s always best to double check with your health insurance provider whether a particular telehealth session will be covered prior to the session.

— Sit in a quiet, comfortable, well-lit place. Though it might be challenging right now to find a space that’s separate from others who may also be home from work and school, do your best to find a quiet, comfortable corner with as few distractions and as little noise as possible. “Don’t sit in the car or outside in a noisy environment,” Valdivieso says. And make sure that the room is light enough so that your provider can see your face clearly.

— Be aware the call might drop. Yonushonis says that she preps her clients to “be ready in case the call drops” because with so many of us now working from home and making demands on internet bandwidth, the connection could get disrupted. “I tell them, ‘I’ll call you back right away'” to continue the session.

— Maximize your audio. Often, using head phones or earbuds can make it much easier to hear the person on the other side of the call. Wearing these devices also helps improve the privacy of the conversation.

— Prepare as you would for any other visit. It’s a good idea to sit down prior to any doctor visit to jot down some notes or list any symptoms you want to discuss. This will help you organize your thoughts and prevent you from forgetting anything important. If your visit is related to mental health, Yonushonis says you should also “come into the first session with an idea of what you want to share.”

— Be patient. Valdivieso says there’s a “learning curve” associated with getting the software set up and functional. Plan a few extra minutes before the session to make sure the speakers are turned on, the video is working properly and you have a good internet connection. Yonushonis adds that it’s important to stay patient during the call because sometimes “we’ve had some lag time because the internet is overloaded. The screen might freeze,” but it usually resolves quickly. Roll with the punches as best you can and know that your clinician is working to get back in touch with you as quickly as possible.

— Arrive with an open mind. Yonushonis says keep an open mind, especially if you’re a bit skeptical about telehealth. “Therapy can definitely provide the support you need right now” in these very uncertain and anxious times. “Don’t feel like you have to put your mental health progress on hold right now. You can access help right now.”

