How to Make an Effective Face Mask

By now, most of the world knows a lot about the novel coronavirus, the cause of the disease COVID-19. But much of that information bears repeating, especially how the virus spreads and how to do your part to prevent that.

By far the most common way the corona virus moves about the globe is through person-to-person contact. As an upper respiratory virus, it lives in the mucus and fluids of the eyes, nose and mouth, so someone infected by the virus can spread it through a cough, a sneeze, a touch or even the simple act of breathing normally.

That’s why health experts recommend social distancing, which is really physical distancing of 6 feet or more. That’s beyond the distance the virus can travel in normal conversation. It can fly even farther in a sneeze or cough, which is why you should stay even farther away from someone who is visibly sick.

It’s also why those same experts recommend we all wash our hands constantly and thoroughly to clean the virus off our skin. The coronavirus can live on your hands for hours up to a few days, and it can get into your system when you touch your face.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added another recommendation to fight the spread of the coronavirus: wearing a face mask whenever you are out in public. However, amid the worldwide pandemic, the supply of professionally made and approved face masks is far short of the demand. So the CDC now says that it’s OK to make your own mask. But it’s important to do it right.

Masks Reduce the Risk of Spreading the Virus

Why did the CDC add the face mask recommendation recently? “We are now seeing a good proportion of individuals who have COVID-19 shed the virus before they become symptomatic and a few people never have symptoms at all but are still infected and infectious. That means that people who are not coughing or sneezing can be a source of infection for others,” said Mike Bell, deputy director of the CDC’s Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion. “Something simple like speaking is enough to generate aerosols that can spread the infection to other people. We want to block that.”

In light of this new evidence, the CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas seeing a significant number of cases, Bell says.

Bell and others are promoting a new way to think about why you should be wearing a face mask. “In contrast to saying, ‘I’m going to wear a mask to protect myself in public,’ we are now saying, ‘A cloth mask that I wear can keep me from being a source of infection for other people.’ It’s a way of strengthening the social distancing that we are already doing,” he says. “A simple cloth mask is a way to contain respiratory secretions right at the source and not put other people at risk.”

How to Make Your Own Mask

The CDC has posted its recommendations on making a face mask. But Bell has synthesized the most important points:

1. Rather than using one layer of dense fabric, use lighter fabric that you can layer, like cotton. It can even be a bandana.

2. Use a fabric that you can wash in a washing machine and dry on the hottest setting in a hot tumble dryer. This is a great way to sanitize the mask. The CDC says to wash it “routinely;” most experts think after two to three uses is OK, but immediately after coming in contact with someone who is symptomatic.

3. There is no added benefit that the CDC can find for adding filters, like coffee filters, to a basic textile mask. “For a filter to be effective, you have to breathe through it. As you layer up filters into a cloth mask, which may have gaps on each side of your face, you’re not going to be able to breathe through it, so you’ll be breathing around it and sucking air from the side,” Bell says.

4. Make something that’s comfortable to keep on for a while — 40 minutes or so in the grocery store, for example — and easy to breathe through.

5. Remember the main job of the mask is to keep your respiratory secretions from being spread into the environment around you.

6. Don’t make anything unnecessarily dangerous. Don’t use plastic bags or vinyl containers, which can be suffocating.

7. Don’t strap them onto young children who would not be able to take them off if they are having trouble breathing.

There are also right and wrong ways to wear a face mask. The CDC says to make something that will fully cover your nose and mouth. You don’t want big gaps on the side, so make sure it fits close to the side of your face. “What you are trying to do is catch spit and spray before it leaves your face and mouth. The mask catches the droplet before they fly out,” Bell says.

Tips From Experts: Quilters

The CDC may know what you need to make a mask, but what do they know about manufacturing them? For that advice, consider the American Quilter’s Society. Many members of the 70,000-strong AQS have already made and distributed 3,000 to 5,000 masks to friends and family, local and regional hospitals, police and fire departments, nursing homes, doctors’ offices, hospice centers, caretakers, grocery center pickup stations and others, says Bonnie Browning, executive show director for the American Quilter’s Society.

For you DIYers, “100% cotton fabric is the most common fabric to make the masks because it is breathable and washable in hot water,” Browning says. “However, cotton batik fabrics are recommended because they are more tightly woven than regular cotton.” Look for a minimum 180 thread count, she says.

One yard of fabric will make at least 12 masks, cutting 9″ by 15″ pieces for each mask. Browning also recommends that you test the fabric by holding it up to the light, making sure no light shines through — linen and T-shirt fabric, for example, are less tightly woven and will not be as effective.

Using rubber bands to hold the mask in place should suffice for the occasional user, though health care facilities have requested that quilters use ties rather than elastic, “as this is more comfortable when they need to wear the masks for so many hours,” she says.

Browning offers a few other tips:

— Take off the mask by touching the ties or elastic, not the front of the mask.

— Wash in hot water after each use.

— Ties made from T-shirt fabric are too stretchy to keep the masks in place. Rubber bands or other elastic work well.

— The mask is used to prevent people’s germs from being spread to others; they do not keep you from getting the virus.

— Practice social distancing even when wearing a mask.

The AQS has posted a free mask pattern with fabric recommendations to help get you started.

How to Make an Effective Face Mask